Alanis Morissette Drops New Single and Announces Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour

Image zoom Larry Busacca/Getty

Alanis Morissette is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her signature album, Jagged Little Pill, in a big way.

On Monday, the Grammy winner, 45, announced that she would be embarking this summer on a 31-stop North American tour honoring the record’s milestone — alongside special guests and fellow ’90s powerhouse alt rockers, Garbage and Liz Phair.

News of the Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour, produced by Live Nation, comes as a new musical based on Morissette’s 1995 LP hits Broadway. The show, directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Pippin), is opening at New York City’s Broadhurst Theatre on Thursday.

Morissette is expected to be at the premiere, according to the production. She’ll also be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, where she’ll make the debut television performance of her new song, “Reasons I Drink.”

The piano-driven tune, which was also released on Monday, was written by Morissette and Michael Farrell.

Though its backing sounds upbeat, the lyrics of “Reasons I Drink” find Morissette appearing to open up about her dependence on alcohol.

“And these are the reasons I don’t even think I would quit / And these are the reasons I can’t even see straight / And these are the ones whom I know it so deeply affects / And I am left wondering how I would I function without it,” she sings in the tune’s bridge.

Image zoom Epiphany Music

RELATED: Stream Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill Broadway Musical Cast Recording

“Reasons I Drink” is the first single off of Morissette’s ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due May 1, 2020. It’ll be the first album of original Morissette music the Canadian star has released since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights.

None of Morissette’s albums have topped the success of Jagged Little Pill, of course. The album is in the record books as the best-selling international debut album of all time, topping the charts in 13 countries upon its release and selling over 33 million copies worldwide. Its popularity earned it a spot on the list of the top 20 best-selling albums of all time.

It also won Morissette and her collaborator Glen Ballard five Grammy awards, including the prestigious album of the year. At the time, Morissette was just 21 years old — making her the youngest artist in history to ever win the honor (Taylor Swift has since beaten that record with her win for 2008’s Fearless.)

Jagged Little Pill‘s biggest hits — including “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” “Perfect,” and “Ironic” — make up the score for the stage musical of the same name. There are also a handful of Morissette’s other hits, like “Thank U” and “Uninvited,” and two new songs, “Smiling” and “Predator,” written by Morissette and Farrell specifically for the musical.

Oscar-winning scribe Diablo Cody (Juno) adapted Morissette’s record for the musical, using the singer/songwriter’s lyrics to reflect on the hardships of today’s society.

Topics such as addiction, sexual assault, and gender identity are all addressed in the musical — which follows a suburban family, the Healys, as the cracks beneath their seemingly perfect exterior start to show.

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,” said Morissette in a previous press release. “It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward. To work with Diablo Cody, whose heart is as open as her mind is bright and brave, has taken this record — which has meant so much to me — to a whole other level of depth, meaning and natural activism.”

Image zoom Alanis Morissette during 1995 MTV Video Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Opens Up About Struggling with Postpartum Depression for the Third Time

Morissette recently became a mom for the third time, welcoming son Winter Mercy on Aug. 8.

She and husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway, 39, are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Onyx Solace and son Ever Imre, who turns 9 at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, presale tickets for Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour will kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. ET). General on-sale dates are set for Friday, Dec. 13 (at 11 a.m. ET).

The tour kicks off June 2 in Portland, Oregon, and will run through July 25 with a final show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here are the full list of dates: