Alanis Morissette Dropped Out of Rock Hall Performance, Hints at 'Anti-Woman' Backstage Environment

"Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women," Morissette wrote on Instagram after pulling out of a Carly Simon tribute

By
Published on November 8, 2022 03:05 PM
Alanis Morissette attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Alanis Morissette. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty

Alanis Morissette was initially scheduled to deliver a tribute performance to Carly Simon at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony alongside Olivia Rodrigo on Saturday. However, she bowed out at the last minute — and took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain why.

The "You Oughta Know" singer-songwriter, 48, posted a lengthy note to her Instagram Story about putting up with many sexist and otherwise troubling work environments throughout her career, noting that she now refuses to endure such treatment. While Morissette didn't make any specific claims about her experience working with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it seems she wasn't exactly pleased.

Morissette opened her statement expressing desire to set the record straight about her reason for canceling the performance. The musician noted that she adores "all the amazing people and artists who" appeared at the ceremony, shouting out Simon, Rodrigo, Dolly Parton, Janet Jackson, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow, Pink, Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles.

Alanis Morissette Not Performing at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Alanis Morissette. Alanis Morissette/Instagram

"I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career," wrote the Jagged Little Pill performer. "I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those who I cared about and resonated with."

She continued, "I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It's hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us."

"Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women," added Morissette. "I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I'll continue to show up in those environments with bells on. 🙂"

A representative for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

27 February 2020, Bavaria, Munich: Alanis Morissette, Canadian singer, recorded at a press event.
Alanis Morissette. Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance via Getty

Inductees at this year's ceremony included Simon, 77, Benatar, 69, Neil Giraldo, Parton, 76, Eminem, Eurythmics and Lionel Richie. Additional honorees were Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for musical excellence, Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for early influence, and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Simon, like Morissette, also did not attend the event. Her induction was introduced by Bareilles, 42, and Rodrigo, 19, delivered a tribute performance of "You're So Vain."

Last month, it was revealed that Simon's two sisters, Joanna and Lucy, died of cancer the same week. The musician, 75, opened up about the loss in a statement to PEOPLE after it was revealed that Joanna, 85, died of thyroid cancer on Oct. 19 and Lucy, 82, died of metastatic breast cancer on Oct. 20.

"I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting," Simon told PEOPLE in a statement. "As sad as this day is, it's impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived. We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each other's secret shares. The co-keepers of each other's memories."

