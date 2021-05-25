Alanis Morissette Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary with Husband: 'Just Keeps Getting Deeper'

Alanis Morissette is feeling lucky in love.

On Monday, the "Ironic" singer, 46, celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway, posting a sweet tribute to her spouse on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"11 years. just keeps getting deeper, @souleye" Morisette captioned a smiling selfie of the pair outside. The songstress added the hashtags #dreamhusband, #iloveyou and #happyanniversaryangel with two heart emojis.

On his own account, the 41-year-old rapper posted the same shot with a love note of his own.

"Happy Anniversary Sweetheart cheers to 11 million more years together xoxo," Treadway wrote, with the hashtags #mylove, #anniversary and #queen.

Alanis Morissette; Mario “Souleye” Treadway Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The couple began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home in May 2010, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The musicians would go on to welcome three children together: sons Ever Imre, 10, and Winter Mercy, 1, and daughter Onyx Solace, 4.

Last year, the singer reflected on the success of her iconic breakup album, Jagged Little Pill, voicing her thoughts on why lasting relationships take hard work.

"Relationships go from infatuation to power struggle and then most people break up," the Canadian rocker said in December at the Elle USA Women In Concert Celebration. Commenting on her own decade of marriage, she added, "I think it's getting juicy as we're going on the third phase of helping each other heal and grow."

So what's the secret to staying and growing together? "Flirting," she joked. "Flirting is nice … dates, gifts and compliments. Anytime he says anything about me emotionally, like 'Wow, you're really nurturing' or 'really patient,' that's like full-blown sexy time for me."

Morisette said she tapped into those same raw emotions when recording her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, released in July. Originally slated to drop in May of last year, the artist held the album due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The music and lyrics are all written relatively quickly. And that's been the case for 25 years straight," she previously told PEOPLE. "So music lyrics are written usually within 15 minutes: It takes 45 years to live the song, 15 minutes to have it come out."