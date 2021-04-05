Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson 'Maintains His Innocence' on Child Abuse Allegations: Lawyer

The drummer was arrested for alleged child abuse late last month in Limestone County, Alabama

Steve Johnson, the former drummer for Alabama Shakes, is maintaining his innocence.

After being arrested last month on child abuse charges, the 35-year-old musician's lawyer Nick Lough told The Associated Press that their client is innocent.

"Steve Johnson maintains his innocence on all of these allegations. And that's what they are, allegations," his attorney said.

According to WHNT News 19, Johnson was indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18. His arraignment is set for Wednesday.

Steve Johnson Image zoom Steve Johnson | Credit: Mike Windle/WireImage

Johnson was previously arrested in September 2019 on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County, according to the Associated Press and Rolling Stone. The order was requested by his ex-wife, who accused Johnson of threatening, harassing, stalking and choking her, WHNT News 19 reported at the time.

Johnson pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge in March 2020 and received a suspended sentence of one year in jail and 24 months on probation, multiple outlets reported.

Johnson played drums for Alabama Shakes from its formation in 2009 until the band went on hiatus in 2018 after lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard began a solo career. The group also consisted of guitarist Heath Fogg and bassist Zac Cockrell.