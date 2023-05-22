Alabama Barker Defends Herself Against Rap Video Backlash: 'I've Been Influenced by Rap My Entire Upbringing'

Online hate won't stop Alabama Barker from becoming a rapper.

After Travis Barker's younger daughter shared a clip of an unreleased rap song to TikTok last week and faced backlash for stepping into the genre, she took to the social media platform once again to defend herself in a since-deleted video.

"I'm tired of people saying I don't know anything about rap music, I wasn't raised around rap music, I wasn't anything," said Alabama, 17, in the clip, viewed by PEOPLE before it was seemingly taken down. "So, let's take a little field day into my life because you guys know it so well."

She showed a photo of herself as a young child posing alongside Nicki Minaj during her dad's opening slot alongside the "Super Bass" rapper and Rick Ross during Lil Wayne's I Am Music II Tour in 2011.

"So, the first thing that I'm going to point out is this tour. This tour was when I was about 5 years old," recalled Alabama. "[I was] 5 years old watching her set every day. I knew every lyric."

Displayed next was a photo of her posing with Wayne, followed by the single cover for "Gimme Brain" by Travis, Wayne and Rick Ross. "Another song I knew by heart when I was like 5 years old," she said. (The track actually dropped in 2019, when Alabama was about 13.)

While showing a photo of Travis and Wayne posing together, she said, "Just more proof to the pudding because I 'didn't grow up around rap music.'"

"I went to Rihanna's music video when she shot the 'Umbrella' song, I believe — or one of her songs. So, another song I loved," continued Alabama, speaking alongside a photo of Travis and Rihanna recording a remix of the 2007 single. (She also met Rihanna at the 2017 Grammy Awards.)

Alabama Barker and Rihanna. Lester Cohen/Getty

She then showcased a tour poster for the Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Tour, which went down in 2019. "Then, once I got a little bit older this was another tour that I was on. It was Blink and Wayne," said Alabama. "Every night I would watch the Wayne show when I was like 11 years old." (She was actually around 13 when the tour happened.)

The video then featured the cover of Travis' 2015 song "100" featuring rappers Kid Ink, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga and Iamsu! as well as a photo of herself at a Wiz Khalifa concert as a child, followed by an image of her with A$AP Ferg.

"This is us at dinner with Asap Ferg and my dad," she said of the latter photo. "I was also a huge fan of his music, and I knew every lyric to half of his songs."

Pictures of herself posing with Steve Aoki, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams followed, during which she said, "It wasn't just rap music."

Alabama Barker. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Alabama then responded to criticism about her style, especially the long and colorful nails she's been sporting as of late. "For everybody telling me, 'Oh, she wants to wear nails now,' 'She thinks she's this, this and that,' this was in 2012," she explained of an old photo of her nails.

Many of her birthday parties have also featured rap performances, as she recalled DRAM, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd and others appearing at her celebrations over the years.

"Since I could walk, I was in the music industry. I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything," explained Alabama. "So, for the people that say, 'Oh, she doesn't know anything about rap music. She didn't grow up around rap music. Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?' I've been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk rock."

She continued, "I know I am privileged, and I'm beyond grateful for that and blessed. It's not OK for people to make fun of or disrespect any culture at all. So, if me being a rapper bugs you, then you can just keep moving and stop commenting."

Last week, Alabama shared a clip of herself lip-syncing to a snippet of a rap song — and followers were quick to notice that the audio was an original.

"But listen who the f--- y'all talking to / I'm Alabama, get to know me, I might sp-z on you," Alabama rapped in the audio as she mimed the words in real-time for the TikTok video.

Alabama also rapped about Van Cleef and Baccarat perfume, as well as a seemingly casual romantic relationship, in the 40-second clip.

"Treat me like your momma, drip me out in some designer, ice me out like boy, I'm wildin' / You know the type of energy, don't treat me like it's 10 to me / You better not be textin', treat your exes like your enemies."

The clip continued, "You know you got me / I'm ridin' 'round in shotty, you right beside me / You feelin' all up on me."