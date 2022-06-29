The Blink-182 drummer was seen getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with wife Kourtney Kardashian close behind on Tuesday

Alabama Barker Asks Followers to 'Please Send Your Prayers' as Dad Travis Is Reportedly Hospitalized

Alabama Barker is supporting her father.

After Travis Barker was seen getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher on Tuesday, his daughter Alabama took to social media and asked her followers to pray for him.

"Please send your prayers," wrote the 16-year-old Pretty Little Thing brand ambassador in an Instagram Story post.

Alabama also shared a since-deleted post to her TikTok page with a similar sentiment. Alongside a photo of herself holding her 46-year-old Blink-182 father's hand while he was seated in a hospital bed, she wrote, "Please say a prayer," Daily Mail reported.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, Travis was seen accompanied close behind by wife Kourtney Kardashian as he was transported into the hospital on Tuesday.

A rep for the rocker had no comment. PEOPLE has also reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment.

Though it is unclear why the Barker Wellness founder went to the hospital, fans took note of a tweet from Travis earlier Tuesday, which read, "God save me." However, many social media users pointed out that his tweet is also the name of a song by his close friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Hours after Travis went to Cedars-Sinai, his son Landon performed his "Die in California" collaboration with MGK, 32, at his Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Landon Barker performing at MSG at Machine Gun Kelly Concert; Landon Barker | Credit: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

PEOPLE editor Nigel Smith, who attended the concert, said Landon seemed "very emotional" after coming out on stage for a second song inspired by the recent death of his friend Cooper Noriega, a TikTok star who died at 19 on June 9. At one point, Landon shared an embrace with MGK, a family friend who attended Travis and Kardashian's May wedding in Italy.