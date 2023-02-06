Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Celebrate Beyoncé's History-Making Grammy Win Dancing to 'Cuff It'

The couple reacted to the singer's epic night by posting a dance of their own on Sunday night

By
Published on February 6, 2023 08:46 AM
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts; Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are part of the Beyhive!

The Today show weatherman, 68, and his ABC journalist wife, 62, celebrated Beyoncé's epic night at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night with a celebration of their own.

"Congratulations to @beyonce for her first @recordingacademy of the night, tying for most ever Grammys won. We apologize for this tribute," Roker wrote on Instagram.

In the video alongside his caption, the cute couple danced along to Queen Bey's "Cuff It," for which the singer, 41, won best R&B song.

As Roberts danced and clapped her hands to the hit, Roker hilariously did a slow-spin in his office chair and joined in with some enthusiastic arm choreography.

While the husband and wife were seemingly enjoying the singer's win, the night got even better for Beyoncé when she later went on to become the all-time winningest Grammy artist, taking home the best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance.

As for Roker, the past few months have been something of the same.

The beloved TV personality returned to the morning show in early January, after a two-month-long absence due to complications from blood clots in his leg and lungs.

What started out as a few stomach pains evolved into a scary range of medical issues for Roker. He was first hospitalized at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital, released weeks later and then returned to the facility after Thanksgiving.

Al Roker rollout
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker on Today on Jan. 6, 2023. Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Those health issues caused him to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years — and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center. By Dec. 8, the TV personality shared via Instagram that he was out of the hospital once again.

Upon his return to the show, Roker opened up about his condition, and revealed that he underwent an intense 7-hour surgery to "correct a bunch of internal stuff," as he put it.

Roker had no idea his condition was so serious when he first saw doctors in early November to address a few stomach pains.

"Al was a very, very, very sick man ... most people didn't know that, " explained Roberts, 62, who appeared alongside her husband for his first day back. "Two doctors led this brilliant team — it was a team — who had to figure out what was happening. He was a medical mystery for a couple of weeks. And it was the most tumultuous, frightening journey we have been on."

As Roker eased back into his routine last month, the love was not lost on him, especially from that of his wife of 27 years.

"Without you, I would not be here," Roker told his wife in a PEOPLE interview. "There's no question about that. But here we are."

Then in true Roker fashion, he joked, "You may live to regret it."

