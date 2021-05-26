Hours after the theft, police were able to locate the vehicle in a neighboring town

Akon's Range Rover Stolen from Atlanta Gas Station: 'It Only Takes a Second,' Say Police

Akon's SUV was stolen while he was pumping gas — but it's been recovered.

Atlanta police are looking for a suspect who's accused of stealing the "Smack That" singer's Range Rover while he was pumping gas from a Buckhead gas station soon after midnight, according to Atlanta's FOX 5.

The 48-year-old singer's iPhone, which was left inside the car, allowed police to track the vehicle, which was found in Forest Park, Georgia.

"It only takes a second for someone to jump in your vehicle and take off," Atlanta Police Department Capt. Graham told the TV outlet.

The theft came at an interesting time for the city, after a city council member introduced legislation that would require gas stations to install cameras at each fuel pump.

"It is a common occurrence. It is not an anomaly. It is a significant enough crime and a consistent enough crime that it warrants this intervention," Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong said.