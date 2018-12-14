Akon to Launch New Streaming App Featuring Classic Hollywood Films

Akon is making his mark in the app world.

The entrepreneur, 45, announced this week he is teaming up with Samsung to launch the Cinémoi Channel app, a subscription-based video streaming app available 24 hours a day.

“We’re always looking for new ways to engage our customers,” the star said in a statement. “With the Cinémoi Channel app, we’re responding to consumer demand, helping deliver content through a new experience that makes finding entertainment easy for our customers.”

Featuring classic films like A Star Is Born and modern-day movies like Wreckers, as well as specials including The Jonathan Ross Show and more, the app will reach more than 39 million smart TVs and 95 million smartphones worldwide.

“Akon is a really smart philanthropist and cares about putting meaningful content into the world,” says Daphna Ziman, president of Cinémoi. “We didn’t just partner to put out an app, we came together to share media that inspires and hopefully opens people’s minds.”

Earlier this year, the retired singer announced his plans to launch a new cryptocurrency called Akoin geared towards helping people in Africa.

Born in the States and raised in Senegal, Akon set up a charity called Akon Lighting Africa in 2014 with the goal of bringing electricity to those who have no access to electricity.