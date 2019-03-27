How Pop Band AJR Gives Back to High School Students Hoping to Pursue Music

Up-and-coming Indie-pop band AJR is giving back to students hoping to follow in their footsteps.

The trio — which consists of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — teamed up with the Music Unites charity for a visit to Centennial High School in Compton on March 13 to meet with students in the music program interested in pursuing a career in the industry.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done something like this,” Ryan tells PEOPLE. “Music is often the first class to be cut in schools, so it was cool to see so many students that wanted to be musicians, and show them how attainable it actually is.”

Music Unites provides students with their “Music-Versity” opportunities so that they can get an inside look into the industry and learn how to take steps towards reaching their future goals. As the superintendent of the Compton Unified School District, Darin Brawley, put it, the session hosted by AJR was “especially informative.”

“Getting started in the business takes dedication and AJR’s story really inspired the group,” Brawley says. “This is a prime example of the value of innovative partnerships that expose our students to the world of what is possible and that inspires them to reach for new heights.”

The founder of Music Unites, Michelle Edgar, adds that the students asked the band about the balance of education and what it takes to break through as an artist during the session.

“AJR has a huge impact on our students at our Music Unites Music-Versity inspiring and empowering them through the insight/education of their journey of what it takes to be an artist, as well as the songwriting and creative process,” Edgar says. “[They] are the perfect ambassadors and set the example as they prioritize education and did whatever it took to make it happen to breakthrough with hard work and dedication.”

Back in 2013, AJR gained the attention of Sia after tweeting a link to the video for their single “I'm Ready” to her. She then played a part in helping to get them signed by Columbia Records.

The brothers will next release their third studio album, Neotheater, on April 26. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 11, they performed their first single off of the album titled “100 Bad Days.”

On March 28, Music Unites will host their annual Music Unites Day at schools across the Compton Unified School District featuring special guests like Randy Jackson.