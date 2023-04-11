AJ McLean's Estranged Wife Rochelle 'Initiated' Their Separation amid 'Trust Issues': Source (Exclusive)

In a joint statement last month, AJ and Rochelle announced they were "temporarily" separating to work on their 11-year marriage

By People Staff
Published on April 11, 2023 12:55 PM
AJ McLean, Rochelle Deanna McLean
Rochelle and AJ McLean. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

As Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean continues to take a pause on his 11-year marriage with wife Rochelle, PEOPLE has learned it was Rochelle who asked for space.

"She initiated the split," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "There were some trust issues. Close friends don't see them getting back together, though AJ really thinks they will."

Both Rochelle and a rep for McLean did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The singer, 45, and the former makeup artist and hairstylist, 41, announced in March that they were temporarily taking a break from their relationship in hopes of eventually getting back together.

"Marriage is hard, but worth it," they said in a joint statement. "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time."

AJ McLean, Rochelle Deanna McLean
Rochelle and AJ McLean. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

They continued: "Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

After meeting in 2008 while Rochelle was working as a waitress in Los Angeles, they went on a date a year later, eventually tying the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2011. Together they have two daughters, Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 6.

AJ, who's spoken through the years about his drug and alcohol addiction, opened up to PEOPLE in 2020 about how his struggles impacted their marriage.

aj mclean
AJ McLean. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

"[Rochelle] was at her wit's end with me," he said at the time. "She had thrown out leaving and taking the girls, but my ego always told me, 'She's not going anywhere.' If I were her, I would have left, but she's always been able to see through the B.S. to who I really am."

Amid their separation, McLean has been spending time with their daughters.

AJ McLean Attends Daddy-Daughter Dance with His Girls, Then Treats Them to 'Super Mario Bros.' Premiere: Photos
AJ McLean and his daughters at a dance. AJ McLean/Instagram

"Daddy daughters dance tonight with my babies. So glad I'm home for this," he captioned a photo on Instagram earlier this month. "These are the memories I never want to forget and moments I don't want to miss. Daddy loves you girls."

