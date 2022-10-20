Backstreet's back, alright — and they don't plan on going anywhere!

The Backstreet Boys, who rose to fame in the mid-1990s with pop hits like "Quit Playin' Games (with My Heart)" and "I Want It That Way," have not slowed down since Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson formed the group nearly 30 years ago in 1993.

Last week, the boy banders dropped A Very Backstreet Christmas, a holiday album comprised of wintertime classics as well as three original tracks co-written by the group.

"We're going to keep making music until the cows come home," McLean, 44, tells PEOPLE. "We love what we do, and hopefully this Christmas album stands the test of time."

As for a new pop studio album to follow their first-ever holiday compilation, he adds, "Who knows? I'm sure that we're going to make new contemporary music for years to come."

The Backstreet Boys are currently on the European leg of their DNA World Tour, which is scheduled through March 2023 — and the fivesome is still simultaneously singing and dancing from start to finish just like they did in the '90s.

"The music combined with the dancing and the singing live, we're the last of our kind, in a sense," Carter, 42, tells PEOPLE. "So it's important that every single time we hit that stage, we leave people happy, with a feeling of nostalgia."

However, now that they're all in their 40s (sans Richardson, 51) and are all fathers, not every single BSB move is a carbon copy from back when they were teenage heartthrobs.

"There's definitely certain moves that we've taken out of the show, where we drop on our knees or we do kip-ups, or any kind of gymnast type things that you physically can't do anymore," McLean explains.

Still, he adds, "Because we're showmen, because we're performers first, and singers, we love to put on a great show. And we're going to continue to dance and do what we do until we physically can't do it anymore."

And, of course, no BSB show is complete without the iconic "Thriller"-inspired choreography performed during the band's hit 1997 single "Everybody."

"There are also certain moves that you just have to bring back — that the fans really crave and want," says McLean.

"If we didn't do the [hands in] 'Backstreet's Back,' the fans should be bummed the hell out. If we didn't do the hat routine on 'All I Have to Give,' the fans should be bummed out. There's just certain things that we've simplified or we're still doing [the choreography] just like the original back 30 years ago," McLean adds.

As they head into their 30th year as a group, McLean teases, "The sky's the limit. We loosely talked about making another album. We've talked about going back to Vegas for a much lengthier stay, residency-wise. And if that is how things transpire, we will have time to make another record, while we're in Vegas or on downtime. Or we might just put out singles, it's kind of a singles market as well. We don't necessarily have to have a full-on LP, but who's to say?"

A Very Backstreet Christmas is currently available to purchase or stream.