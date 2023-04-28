AJ McLean Remembers Helping Aaron Carter Get to Rehab in Upcoming Documentary — Watch (Exclusive)

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop will premiere on May 1 on Hulu

Published on April 28, 2023 09:00 AM

AJ McLean is recounting the time he helped Aaron Carter check into rehab.

In a clip premiering exclusively with PEOPLE from the upcoming documentary Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop, McLean — who is in the Backstreet Boys with the star's brother Nick Carter — opened up about the time Carter called him asking for help.

"2017, Aaron reached out to me, asked me for help. I said, 'Look, if you get on a plane, come out to L.A., I will make sure you get into treatment.' And he showed up," McLean, 45, says in the clip. "I was shocked, but I was happy, and he checked into a treatment center in Malibu."

He continued, "A couple days later, I talked to him, and then he kind of went off the map. I think it was maybe two weeks, so I called my friends at the treatment center, and they said he checked himself out."

McLean also talked about his own struggles with addiction.

"I was a functioning addict. I had been in and out of the rooms since 2001, so for 22 years I've been battling my own s—," he said. "I almost lost my marriage, I almost lost my band, I almost lost my life. The last time I relapsed, which would be 18 months ago, my youngest daughter was kind of the nail in the coffin for me."

McLean added, "She said I didn't smell like her dad. That was enough. That pretty much did it for me and I have stayed sober since and I plan on staying sober. It's a daily thing."

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop will begin streaming on Hulu on May 1. The documentary follows the life of the "I Want Candy" singer as he cemented his place in pop music in the early 2000s, touring the world as a child star and his eventual mental health struggles, family turmoil and addiction before his death in November.

It will also feature interviews with Melanie Martin, his ex-fiancée and mother of his son; Taylor Helgeson, his best friend and manager; Dr. Travis Stork, former host of "The Doctors" who tried to help Carter through his addiction journey; Christy Carlson Romano, former Disney Channel child star; Phil Lobel, Carter's former publicist and more.

Carter's cause of death was determined earlier this month.

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Carter Drowned in Bathtub After Taking Xanax and Huffing Compressed Air: Coroner

The musician, 34, drowned after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Difluoroethane is a gas often used in cans of compressed air, which can be huffed to produce a high, while alprazolam is the generic form of brand-name Xanax.

The report, obtained by PEOPLE, states Carter was "incapacitated while in the bathtub" as the drugs took effect, slipping under the surface of the water and ultimately drowning.

Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Nov. 5. Police sources told PEOPLE at the time that he was found in his bathtub by a house sitter, and that there were prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

