Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Survives Deadly Recording Studio Fire: 'Beyond Horrific'

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter was one of the two people that survive a fire that left one person dead Thursday evening

On Thursday night, Osborne, 69, revealed that her eldest daughter was one of the two people who escaped a fire at a Hollywood recording studio that left one person dead.

She shared that her daughter, Aimee Osbourne, an actress and singer who makes music under the name ARO, and her producer were the "lucky two that made it out alive."

"It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific," Sharon wrote in an Instagram post Thursday night sharing a screenshot of LA Times' reporting on the incident.

Aimee, 38, is the eldest daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, who also share daughter Kelly and son Jack.

According to a release from the Los Angeles Fire Department, 78 firefighters responded to a call 5:42 p.m. Thursday night for a fire burning through a two-story concrete industrial building in Hollywood.

"There was an abundance of small individual recording studios inside, creating a very compartmentalized layout, which was extremely challenging to navigate and crawl through in zero visibility," the release explained. "Additionally, the studios had sound deadening thick walls, extra insulation, double drywall, and thick windows. While this design was intended to keep the sound from escaping, it also excelled at keeping the smoke and heat from escaping."

The release said that the firefighters "took a beating" but after 51 minutes were able to extinguish the flames.

Two people — Aimee and her producer, who remains unnamed — were found with smoke-related respiratory symptoms and were treated on the scene, though they declined to be taken to a hospital.

"Tragically, during their systematic interior search, firefighters discovered one person deceased in the structure," the release confirmed.

The department said "Human Remains Detection K9s" searched the area and found no other victims.

"I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code," Sharon said in her Instagram post.

She continued, "Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire."

According to the LAFD, firefighters discovered marijuana upstairs, after the fire was extinguished, which appeared to be a grow operation.

"LAFD's Fire Prevention Bureau was notified and Fire Inspectors from the Cannabis Unit responded to review previous records, inspect the building, help determine if this was legal, and (in a joint effort with Fire Investigators) determine if it contributed to the cause of the fire. These investigations remain active (currently no conclusions have been made)," according to the release.

While appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in 2021, Kelly revealed that she and her older sister aren't on speaking terms.

"We don't talk," Kelly, 37, said. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Aimee has opened up in the past about her relationship with her siblings Kelly and Jack, 36.