Anne Hathaway, Matt Bomer, Bette Midler & More Join AIDS Walk: Live at Home Virtual Benefit

A star-studded slew of entertainers are teaming up for the AIDS Walk: Live at Home fundraising event.

On Sunday, July 19, everyone from Bette Midler to Matt Bomer will join forces to put on a virtual benefit show that will raise money for PRC (formerly the Positive Resource Center in San Francisco), GMHC (formerly the Gay Men's Health Crisis in New York City) and more than 45 other service organizations helping those affected by HIV, AIDS and COVID-19.

In addition to Midler and Bomer, the event's starry lineup will feature performances and appearances by activists and politicians, including: Anne Hathaway, Glenn Close, Gloria Estefan, Jordin Sparks, Vanessa Williams, Laura Linney, Alan Cumming, Téa Leoni, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Skylar Astin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“From the Bronx to the Bay Area, this creative joint effort will unite our distinct yet like-minded communities of supporters from across multiple regions. At the same time, supporters from other locations across the country — particularly with cities that do not have their own AIDS Walks — will be able to join in on the fun,” PRC CEO Brett Andrews, GMHC CEO Kelsey Louie and AIDS Walk founder Craig R. Miller said in a joint statement.