Afroman Sued for 'Invasion of Privacy' by Police Who Raided His Home, Plans to Counter-Sue

Published on March 23, 2023 09:48 PM
Afroman is speaking out amid his ongoing legal saga with his local Cincinnati law enforcement.

After he used surveillance footage of Adams County Sheriff's officers raiding his home last August in multiple music videos, seven members of the department have filed a lawsuit against the Good Times artist for invasion of privacy and unauthorized use of individual's persona, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Anna Castellini, an attorney for Afroman (real name Joseph Foreman) said in a statement shared on his Instagram that they "are planning to counter-sue for the unlawful raid, money being stolen, and for the undeniable damage this had on my client's family, career and property."

The lawsuit alleges that officers searched his home "pursuant to a lawfully issued search warrant" on August 22, at which time he was not home but his wife and children were.

Afroman subsequently used identifying footage from surveillance cameras in his house and from his wife's phone during the search in several social media posts cited in the complaint, as well as his music videos for "Lemon Pound Cake" and "Will You Help Me Repair My Door."

Attorneys for the officers accuse Afroman of "willful, wanton, malicious" actions "done with conscious or reckless disregard for the rights of plaintiffs," claiming they have received death threats because of the videos and "have suffered damages, including all profits derived from and attributable to [Afroman's] unauthorized use of Plaintiffs' personas, and have suffered humiliation, ridicule, mental distress, embarrassment, and loss of reputation."

Although the original warrant listed probable cause to search for evidence of drug trafficking and kidnapping, according to Fox 19, no formal charges were ever brought against the artist.

"I am a law-abiding, taxpaying citizen who was violated by criminals camouflaged by law-enforcement! I use my property/my video footage to make up for damages and to make the public aware of criminals disguised as law-enforcement," Afroman wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

