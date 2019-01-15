'Africa' by Toto Will Play 'for All Eternity' in the Namib Desert Thanks to Namibian Artist

Everyone likes the song "Africa" by Toto — but have you ever thought about listening to it on an endless loop forever?

If so, you’re apparently you’re not alone. A Namibian artist named Max Siedentopf has assembled a sound installation in the Namib Desert of (where else?) Africa to play the classic 1982 hit on an MP3 player through six speakers on raised pedestals. Thanks to solar-powered batteries, the Toto jam will echo throughout the unforgiving 55 million-year-old sands “for all eternity.”

“[I] wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit ‘Africa’ in Africa,” Siedentopf said in an interview with the BBC. “Some [Namibians] love it and some say it’s probably the worst sound installation ever. I think that’s a great compliment.”

He admits that maybe the whole “for all eternity” thing is a little optimistic. “Most parts of the installation were chosen to be as durable as possible, but I’m sure the harsh environment of the desert will devour the installation eventually,” he adds.

Superfans hoping to commune with the ultimate “Africa” shrine will be disappointed to know that Siedentopf has not disclosed the location of his art installation.

However, some Toto groupies have chosen to show their admiration in other ways. Last May, Weezer recorded a cover of "Africa" as the result of a fan-oriented social media campaign. Their version quickly went viral, reaching number one on the Billboard Alternative charts that summer.

The band then released a video in September, with Weird Al Yankovic standing in for lead singer Rivers Cuomo.

Toto returned the favor by covering Weezer’s 2001 track “Hashpipe” in August.