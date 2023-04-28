Aerosmith Appear to Be Teasing Farewell Tour with Countdown Clock for Monday Announcement: 'Peace Out'

When it comes to Easter eggs, Aerosmith fans "Don't Wanna Miss a Thing!"

Over the last week, supporters of the band have noticed a countdown clock on Aerosmith's website leading up to an announcement at 10 a.m. ET Monday, as well as a handful of promotional banners popping up at music venues across the U.S.

The banners, which read the words "peace out," have many believing that the band is just days away from announcing its curtain call in the form of a farewell tour.

As Consequence notes, banners have appeared at the TD Garden in Boston and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, with fans noting that others have shown up at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and beyond.

The announcement tease follows guitarist Joe Perry's revelation that the group has planned to tour from September into 2024, which would mark Aerosmith's first official tour since the Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour in 2017 and 2018.

"I don't know if I'm not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it's gonna start in September and will go into next year," he told 102.3 WBAB this month. "And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing, it looks like we're gonna do it."

Aerosmith last hit the stage in 2022 at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas as part of its Deuces Are Wild residency. Despite canceling a string of concert dates during the run, the group returned in September, with shows running through November.

Although Tyler, 74, never directly referred to seeking treatment for substance abuse, he did seem to make a nod to it at one point during the band's first show back. "It's either too much or too little all the time. I'm a big fan of too much," he told a woman in the front row after she said something to him.

In May, the band said it was "devastated" to have to cancel eight shows on the famous Strip, but knew it was the right move for Tyler's sobriety. Tyler has long battled substance abuse, and it was revealed that he relapsed following surgery for his foot.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," Aerosmith said in a social media statement at the time. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

Aerosmith. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since their Vegas residency, band members have also been active on the charity front.

In November, the four-time Grammy-winning group donated two community emergency vehicles to the Red Cross of Central Florida as the organization worked to provide relief in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

The two 2023 Chevrolet Silverados would feature Aerosmith's notable Walk This Way logo, with delivery scheduled for the spring, per a press release at the time. Perry — who lives in Sarasota, Florida — said in a statement at the time that he and his bandmates were "devastated by the disastrous impact of Hurricane Ian."

"Too often we are seeing these disasters increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change, having a strong Red Cross is more critical than ever before," the guitarist said. "We're proud to support the Red Cross and we know these vehicles will be an important tool helping people in need for years to come."