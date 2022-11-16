Aerosmith Donates 2 Red Trucks for Florida Hurricane Relief: 'Important Tool in Helping People'

Aerosmith is donating two 2023 Chevrolet Silverado trucks to the Red Cross of Central Florida in the wake of two recent hurricanes

By
Published on November 16, 2022 08:23 PM
Aerosmith. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aerosmith is lending a hand to Florida after the state was hit with two natural disasters.

The four-time Grammy winning group has donated two Community Emergency Vehicles to the Red Cross of Central Florida as the organization works to provide relief in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

The two 2023 Chevrolet Silverados are currently in production, and when finished, will feature Aerosmith's notable Walk This Way logo. The vehicles are scheduled to be delivered this spring, according to a press release.

Aerosmith's Joe Perry — who lives in Sarasota, Florida — said in a statement that he and his bandmates were "devastated by the disastrous impact of Hurricane Ian."

"Too often we are seeing these disasters increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change, having a strong Red Cross is more critical than ever before," the guitarist said. "We're proud to support the Red Cross and we know these vehicles will be an important tool helping people in need for years to come."

Aerosmith bass guitarist Tom Hamilton said his loved ones were directly affected by the damage of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida in late September.

"My family has a small place in the area that was hit hardest by Ian. We've been going there every year for almost 30 years. Our house was severely damaged and our hearts as well," Hamilton said in a statement. "We know others were affected even more so I'm very grateful to be able to make a contribution towards helping people get their lives back to normal. We made it through Charlie, we'll make it through this one!"

Aerosmith's donation comes as Red Cross emergency vehicles are being used to transport hot meals to families. The organization is also still providing shelters and aid stations weeks after the two storms.

Red Cross partners have been able to help give away 1.7 million meals and snacks, and more than 400,000 supplies, the release added.

RELATED VIDEO: Hurricane Ian's Brutal Path: Utter Devastation

"During a local disaster, Red Cross community emergency response vehicles are among the first on the scene, driven by compassionate volunteers who provide emergency relief and emotional support," Eric Corliss, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands, said in a statement. "Every day, the Red Cross is at work across Central Florida helping individuals and communities prepare for disasters and other emergencies. These two new vehicles will be essential to fulfilling that part of our mission."

Hurricane Ian arrived in Florida on Sept. 28 as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph, knocking out power in more than 2.5 million homes.

Ian was later estimated to have killed at least 119 people, according to The New York Times.

Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in the Bahamas before hitting Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. It was later downgraded to a tropical storm.

At least five people died amid the storm, including two who were electrocuted, officials previously said.

