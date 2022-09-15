Aerosmith Makes Las Vegas Return After Steven Tyler Seeks Treatment: 'I'm a Big Fan of Too Much'

Aerosmith made its triumphant return to the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM Wednesday evening after the group was forced to cancel residency dates when Steven Tyler sought treatment in rehab

By Mark Gray
Published on September 15, 2022 09:35 AM
AEROSMITH MAKES TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO THE LAS VEGAS STAGE WITH THEIR RESIDENCY “AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD”
Photo: Ross Halfin

Steven Tyler is back in the saddle again.

For the first time since canceling a string of concert dates part of Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild residency show in Las Vegas, the iconic band returned to Sin City on Wednesday night.

Although Tyler, 74, never directly referred to his seeking treatment in rehab, he did seem to make a nod to it at one point during the show. "It's either too much or too little all the time. I'm a big fan of too much," he told a woman in the front row after she said something to him, before singing "Toys In The Attic."

Tyler was energized in his first Vegas show back — with his voice sounding especially strong. The only hiccup seemed to be a consistent issue with the microphone pack not working well, which he attributed to his belt being too tight.

"I'm on the edge right now," he said after singing, naturally, "Livin' On The Edge."

Ross Halfin

Wednesday marked Aerosmith's first time back in Las Vegas since Tyler's time in rehab. Because of the frontman's treatment, the group was forced to cancel its June and July residency dates at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM.

Back in May, the Boston-based group said it was "devastated" to have to cancel the eight shows on the famous Strip, but knew it was the correct thing to do for the sake of Tyler's sobriety.

Ross Halfin

Tyler has long battled substance abuse, and it was revealed that he relapsed following surgery for his foot.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," Aerosmith said in a social media statement at the time. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

Tyler also seemed to have a soft spot for debauchery on Wednesday night, and teased the audience during the Vegas show.

"You all behaving yourselves," he asked a section of the crowd, most of whom answered in the negative. Tyler replied, "No? Good!"

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

