Aerosmith Announces 2019 'Deuces Are Wild' Las Vegas Residency: Get the Details Here

The Bad Boys from Boston are hitting up Sin City!

Aerosmith have announced a new residency series set to hit Las Vegas in April 2019. Dubbed “Deuces Are Wild” — after their 1994 hit — the show will take place at the Park Theater, housed in the new Park MGM on the town’s legendary strip.

The band revealed their plans just before taking the stage at New York City’s Rockefeller Center as part of Today‘s summer concert series.

“We decided to do Vegas. Viva Las Aerosmith!” said Steven Tyler. “We’re gonna keep it raw, we’re gonna keep it who were are. There are gonna be no changes. It’s not gonna be Flory-Dories, it’s gonna be beautiful and rocked out and we’re gonna get a chance to use some special effects that haven’t been used before.”

Guitarist Joey Kramer praised the exciting new technical elements of the production, which includes previously unreleased audio and video from the band’s recording sessions assembled by Giles Martin — the guiding hand behind The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil.

“We wanna bring a show in there that we really can’t do when we’re on the road, on a regular tour,” says Kramer. “We wanna bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it that we’ve never been able to do before.”

The band’s 18 Vegas shows will run between April 6 and July 9 (see full dates below). An exclusive presale for members of the Aero Force One fan club will begin Thursday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m. General tickets, starting at $75, go on sale on Friday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

April 2019: 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 2019: 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2019: 2, 4, 7, 9