Aerosmith Energizes Las Vegas Crowd with 'Simple and Classic' Deuces Are Wild Residency

Fans of Aerosmith are in for a real treat with the band's energetic Las Vegas Deuces Are Wild residency at the new Dolby Live theater inside the Park MGM Hotel.

After having to postpone their original start date in June due to the group's frontman, Steven Tyler, seeking treatment for substance abuse, the show kicked off about 45 minutes later than the 8 p.m. start time.

But the band kept the crowd energized by showing behind-the-scenes footage from their prime years back in the day as the clock counted down to the anticipated beginning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aerosmith. Ross Halfin

The Grammy award-winning group kept it simple and classic with the group's frontman walking out holding on to his tall mic with his typical long, silky scarves tied and hanging down.

The father of six looked confident as he worked the stage all night, belting classic hits like "Love in an Elevator."

"You asked for it, you're gonna get it," Tyler said to the packed theater.

Steven Tyler. Ross Halfin

The show was all about the music with little communication with the crowd, however, the 74-year-old managed to bring a woman from the front row to sit on the stage for a social media moment she captured quickly on her phone.

The dynamic between Tyler and lead guitarist Joe Perry seemed just as powerful today as it was when the band formed back in the 1970s, as the duo walked around the circular stage together in perfect harmony.

"Me-- Joe f---ingg Perry," Tyler said before sitting down and going into an acoustic set with Perry by his side.

Ross Halfin

Tyler looked polished in a blue sequin jacket and even paid homage to his Vegas nights, sporting playing cards with kings and queens all down his pants and a noticeable blinged-out cross and a red heart at the bottom.

He eventually made a small outfit change when he sported a red velvet vest and went into "Living on the Edge."

Ross Halfin

"I think I'm going to put my ass down right now — en route," Tyler said before singing the 1998 hit "Don't Want to Miss a Thing," which was accompanied by violins.

The most theatrical moment came during "Toys in the Attic" when larger-than-life blow-up toys like an elephant, teddy bear, vampire and a doll dropped from the ceiling.

The group saved the best for last, performing their most notable hits like "Dude Looks Like a Lady," and concluding the approximately 90-minute concert with "Walk This Way."

"You sure about that?" Tyler asked the crowd towards the end of the evening. "S--- ain't over now."

Tickets are on sale now for the fall and winter shows through the end of the year.