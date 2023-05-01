Aerosmith Confirms Farewell Tour 'Peace Out' After 50 Years of Music: 'Time for One Last Go'

Aerosmith fans have a final chance to see the iconic rock legends in concert.

On Monday, the four-time Grammy winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers confirmed suspicions of their farewell tour, announcing Peace Out — a 40-city North American concert celebrating their monumental career.

"After 50 years, 10 world tours and playing for over 100 million fans, it's time for one last go," a release said.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!" bandmates Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford added in a joint statement. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

Sadly, drummer Joey Kramer — who is credited with originating the name Aerosmith — won't be joining his bandmates on tour.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the band said. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Alongside the tour news came a hilarious video in which stars like Eminem, Slash, Bill Burr, Terry Crews and even Dolly Parton react to news agencies across the globe reporting on the world-ending news. "And if you think we're joking, 'Dream On,' " Tyler, 75, says at the clip's close.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 with stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada — including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York City's Madison Square Garden, Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Dallas' Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena and more.

A full list can be found on Live Nation's site. One special stop will be in the band's hometown city of Boston on New Year's Eve, where the band will ring in 2024 at the TD Garden arena.

The tour — which will also feature special guest The Black Crowes — is currently scheduled to wrap in Montreal, Québec, Canada, at Bell Centre on Jan. 26, 2024, though Perry told the Associated Press other cities domestically and internationally could be added.

"It's the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while," he told the outlet. "But I don't know how many times we'll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time."

Fans can expect hits from all five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking career, including "Amazing," "Crazy," "Janie's Got A Gun," "Livin' On The Edge," "Love In An Elevator," "Dream On," "Pink" and "Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

Tickets go on sale Friday. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences, some of which include photo ops with the band and limited edition merchandise and more.

Rumors of Aerosmith's tour broke at the end of April, when supporters of the band noticed a countdown clock on Aerosmith's website leading up to Monday's announcement, as well as a handful of promotional banners popping up at music venues across the U.S.

Suspicions also followed after Perry's revelation that the group has planned to tour from September into 2024. "I don't know if I'm not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it's gonna start in September and will go into next year," he told 102.3 WBAB this month. "And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing, it looks like we're gonna do it."

The upcoming outings mark Aerosmith's first official tour since the Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour in 2017 and 2018.

Aerosmith last hit the stage in 2022 at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas as part of its Deuces Are Wild residency. Despite canceling a string of concert dates during the run, the group returned in September, with shows running through November.

In May 2022, the band said it was "devastated" to have to cancel eight shows on the famous Strip, but knew it was the right move for Tyler's sobriety. Tyler has long battled substance abuse, and it was revealed that he relapsed following surgery for his foot.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," Aerosmith said in a social media statement at the time. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

Although Tyler never directly referred to seeking treatment for substance abuse, he did seem to make a nod to it at one point during the band's first show back. "It's either too much or too little all the time. I'm a big fan of too much," he told a woman in the front row after she said something to him.

Since their Vegas residency, band members have also been active on the charity front.

In November, the four-time Grammy-winning group donated two community emergency vehicles to the Red Cross of Central Florida as the organization worked to provide relief in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

The two 2023 Chevrolet Silverados feature Aerosmith's notable Walk This Way logo, with delivery scheduled for the spring, per a press release at the time. Perry — who lives in Sarasota, Florida — said in a statement at the time that he and his bandmates were "devastated by the disastrous impact of Hurricane Ian."

"Too often we are seeing these disasters increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change, having a strong Red Cross is more critical than ever before," the guitarist said. "We're proud to support the Red Cross and we know these vehicles will be an important tool helping people in need for years to come."