Aerosmith Cancels Second Las Vegas Residency Show After Steven Tyler Falls Ill: 'We Sincerely Apologize'

Aerosmith has been forced to postpone two Las Vegas residency shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed illness.

The band canceled a second show in its Deuces Are Wild residency at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM set for Monday night, saying that the "Dream On" singer, 74, needed additional rest.

"On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest," Tyler said in a statement. "There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world."

The band concluded its statement, which was shared to social media, with an apology to fans.

The update came days after Friday night's show was also called off, with Aerosmith saying that, "with great disappointment," the concert was canceled "due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform." Aerosmith said at the time that the rocker was expected to recover in time for Monday's show.

The band is currently still scheduled to have shows on Thursday and Sunday of this week.

Aerosmith's residency kicked off in September, three months after its original launch date was pushed back in order for Tyler to seek treatment for substance abuse.

Steven Tyler. Joe Scarnici/Getty

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced in May that Tyler had relapsed after undergoing surgery on his foot.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," Aerosmith said in a social media statement at the time. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

The star completed a stint in rehab in July, with a rep saying at the time that he was "doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage."