Aerosmith Cancels Second Las Vegas Residency Show After Steven Tyler Falls Ill: 'We Sincerely Apologize'

Steven Tyler said in a statement that he was "taking more time to rest" on the advice of his doctor

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 10:58 AM

Aerosmith has been forced to postpone two Las Vegas residency shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed illness.

The band canceled a second show in its Deuces Are Wild residency at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM set for Monday night, saying that the "Dream On" singer, 74, needed additional rest.

"On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest," Tyler said in a statement. "There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world."

The band concluded its statement, which was shared to social media, with an apology to fans.

The update came days after Friday night's show was also called off, with Aerosmith saying that, "with great disappointment," the concert was canceled "due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform." Aerosmith said at the time that the rocker was expected to recover in time for Monday's show.

The band is currently still scheduled to have shows on Thursday and Sunday of this week.

Aerosmith's residency kicked off in September, three months after its original launch date was pushed back in order for Tyler to seek treatment for substance abuse.

Steven Tyler attends Steven Tyler's 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Viewing Party benefitting Janie's Fund presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on April 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Tyler. Joe Scarnici/Getty

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced in May that Tyler had relapsed after undergoing surgery on his foot.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," Aerosmith said in a social media statement at the time. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

The star completed a stint in rehab in July, with a rep saying at the time that he was "doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage."

Related Articles
Steven Tyler attends Steven Tyler's 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Viewing Party benefitting Janie's Fund presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on April 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Tyler Enters Treatment Program to Focus on 'Health and Recovery' amid Relapse
AEROSMITH MAKES TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO THE LAS VEGAS STAGE WITH THEIR RESIDENCY “AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD”
Aerosmith Makes Las Vegas Return After Steven Tyler Seeks Treatment: 'I'm a Big Fan of Too Much'
aerosmith
Aerosmith Energizes Las Vegas Crowd with 'Simple and Classic' Deuces Are Wild Residency
Steven Tyler arrives at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 'Doing Extremely Well' After Rehab, and 'Looking Forward to Being Back on Stage'
Honorees Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac seen onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood Mourn Loss of Fleetwood Mac Bandmate and 'Best Friend' Christine McVie
Linda Kramer and Joey Kramer
Joey Kramer's Wife Linda Has Died 3 Months After Drummer Takes Leave of Absence from Aerosmith
Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency After Wrapping Stadium Tour — See the Dates!
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 Announces 2023 'M5LV' Las Vegas Residency — So Get Ready to 'Move Like Jagger'
aerosmith
Aerosmith Announces Return of Las Vegas Residency 'Deuces Are Wild'
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Says He Suffered 'Serious' Burns After Being Involved in Gasoline Fire: 'I Am OK'
Steven Tyler arrives at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Tyler Enters Treatment: What the Aerosmith Frontman Has Said About Addiction and Sobriety
Honoree Lindsey Buckingham attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels European Tour Dates amid 'Ongoing Health Issues'
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways To Release Music: ‘There’s No Center Anymore’
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways to Release Music: 'There's No Center Anymore'
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel
Behati Prinsloo Joins Adam Levine at Charity Event in Las Vegas amid Affair Accusations
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Reveals New Film and Music: 'See You at the Movies!'
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Harry Styles Postpones Los Angeles Concert 'Due to Band Illness' amid 15-Night Residency