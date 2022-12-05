Entertainment Music Aerosmith Cancels Second Las Vegas Residency Show After Steven Tyler Falls Ill: 'We Sincerely Apologize' Steven Tyler said in a statement that he was "taking more time to rest" on the advice of his doctor By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 10:58 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Aerosmith has been forced to postpone two Las Vegas residency shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed illness. The band canceled a second show in its Deuces Are Wild residency at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM set for Monday night, saying that the "Dream On" singer, 74, needed additional rest. "On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest," Tyler said in a statement. "There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world." The band concluded its statement, which was shared to social media, with an apology to fans. The update came days after Friday night's show was also called off, with Aerosmith saying that, "with great disappointment," the concert was canceled "due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform." Aerosmith said at the time that the rocker was expected to recover in time for Monday's show. The band is currently still scheduled to have shows on Thursday and Sunday of this week. Aerosmith's residency kicked off in September, three months after its original launch date was pushed back in order for Tyler to seek treatment for substance abuse. Aerosmith Donates 2 Red Trucks for Florida Hurricane Relief: 'Important Tool in Helping People' Steven Tyler. Joe Scarnici/Getty The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced in May that Tyler had relapsed after undergoing surgery on his foot. "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," Aerosmith said in a social media statement at the time. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery." The star completed a stint in rehab in July, with a rep saying at the time that he was "doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage."