Aerosmith Announces Return of Las Vegas Residency Deuces Are Wild
Aerosmith is bringing its larger-than-life Deuces Are Wild residency back to Las Vegas.
The "Dream On" rockers have announced 24 new dates of their 90-minute show that'll kick off in June at Dolby Live at Park MGM and stretch through December.
"The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be our van in the lobby!" frontman Steven Tyler said in a statement. "We are locked, cocked and loaded!"
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2020, first launched their Vegas residency in 2019, but haven't performed together since February 2020. They will be the first artists to perform in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live.
"The fans want live music, and we want to be out there playing it," guitarist Joe Perry told USA Today. "Certainly people want to hear the so-called classic songs, but it's been great to throw something in from, like, Nine Lives album that people want to hear. The stage is wide open for us to do a couple of acoustic songs, or Steven can go to the piano and play a ballad off an album we haven't played since it came out. There are so many different age groups of fans in the audience, and we don't want to do a disservice to any of them."
Perry also revealed that fans can still expect to see him and Tyler lifted above the stage during the show's encore, as they were the first go-round.
"That [lift] is something we normally wouldn't do on the road, but judging from the response of the audience, we'll certainly keep it in the show," he said. "I get as much of a kick out of it as anyone. That thing is swaying back and forth – at one point in a show I had to grab Steven by the belt and pull him back. But that's the kind of stuff that makes it a rock 'n' roll show."
According to a press release, the residency will take "fans on a deep dive of their groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visual from Aerosmith's archives."
The band — comprised of Tyler, Perry, guitarist Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer — are set to release Aerosmith — 1971: The Road Starts Hear, a rare recording recently found in their vaults, on CD and digital formats on April 8.
Tickets to the general public will go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. PT here.
The new dates are below:
June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29
July 2022: 2, 5, 8
September 2022: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29
October 2022: 2, 5
November 2022: 19, 23, 26, 29
December 2022: 2, 5, 8, 11