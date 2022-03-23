Aerosmith Announces Return of Las Vegas Residency Deuces Are Wild

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2020, first launched their Vegas residency in 2019, but haven't performed together since February 2020. They will be the first artists to perform in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live.

"The fans want live music, and we want to be out there playing it," guitarist Joe Perry told USA Today. "Certainly people want to hear the so-called classic songs, but it's been great to throw something in from, like, Nine Lives album that people want to hear. The stage is wide open for us to do a couple of acoustic songs, or Steven can go to the piano and play a ballad off an album we haven't played since it came out. There are so many different age groups of fans in the audience, and we don't want to do a disservice to any of them."