10 of Adele's Funniest, Realest and Most Shocking Onstage Confessions
From pregnancy beards to surprise announcements, Adele's never been anything but candid at her concerts
TOURING MAKES HER FEEL REALLY VULNERABLE
... So much so that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter told the audience at her Auckland, New Zealand, show that she may never tour again (say it isn't so!). "Touring isn't something I'm good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again," Adele admitted in a candid moment during the show, the New Zealand Herald reports. "The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour." Cue endless tears.
SHE'S SECRETLY BEEN MARRIED FOR A WHILE
Though she dropped hints about being Mrs. Konecki at the Grammy Awards in February, it wasn't until her concert in Brisbane, Australia on March 5 — while talking about her song, "Someone Like You" — that Adele finally confirmed she and her longtime love had tied the knot.
"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling."
"Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person," she added.
PREGNANCY MADE HER GROW A BEARD
Pregnancy is a miracle and a blessing — and it has some really weird side effects on your body. Just ask Adele and Larry. Who's Larry, you ask?
"When I got pregnant, I had so much testosterone in me that I grew a beard," she said at her Glasgow concert in March 2016, according to The Mirror. "I only cropped it last night. It's actually true. I'm not telling a joke. I actually have a beard, but I'm proud of it. I call it Larry."
SHE'S LEARNED TO MULTI-TASK WHILE ON TOUR
Way back in March 2016, at the very first show of her world tour in Belfast, Ireland, Adele started the tradition of getting candid with her fans, confessing that balancing motherhood and superstardom sometimes required some creative solutions.
"You should have seen me in the dressing room, I had to do an emergency shave on my legs!" she said, laughing. Hey, Kendall Jenner emergency shaves, Adele emergency shaves — we've literally all been there.
HER STAGE FRIGHT CAUSED SOME BOWEL PROBLEMS
Adele has been open about her struggles with stage fright in the past, but at her first tour show, she revealed the fear had caused her to spend a little more time in the bathroom than usual. "They told me not to talk for three songs so my nerves could calm a little," she told fans. "I've been f—ing s—ing myself all day … Bad bowel movements. I've had to have an Imodium." You won't get onstage banter like that from anyone else, folks.
SHE HAD TO GIVE UP PIZZA (AND SHE'S MISERABLE ABOUT IT)
Plenty of tears are shed at every Adele concert, but perhaps the most came when the singer confessed at her August show in L.A. that she can no longer eat pizza because it's bad for her voice.
"I can't eat pizza anymore guys, how bad is that?" she told the crowd, according to E! News. "Because it's got cooked tomatoes on it, which are bad for your throat and give you acid reflux." Hang on, we can feel the tears starting again ...
SHE LOVES KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS
Another big confession from the Los Angeles leg of her tour? Adele is just as obsessed with the First Family of Reality TV as the rest of us are. Apparently, when she was pregnant with her son, Angelo, she used to spend a lot of time watching reruns of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and loves the show. Same, girl.
SHE ALMOST FELL OFF THE STAGE
While some stars might try and draw as little attention to an onstage mishap as humanly possible, Adele makes sure to let the entire audience know when she loses her balance. In Brisbane, the superstar had just finished singing "Hello" when her sparkly gown almost caused her to lose her balance.
"I don't know if you saw, but after you did your marvelous sing-along to the 'Hello' chorus, I nearly tripped up those stairs," she confessed. "I've never worn a dress like this, I'm basically celebrating Beauty and the Beast coming out. I forgot to lift it up and tried to run up and nearly fell over." Still, she took the misstep in stride, joking: "I'm sure you heard my dodgy note afterwards, I f---ing s--- myself!"
SHE'S AFRAID OF MOSQUITOES
Later in the Brisbane show, Adele experienced another flub when a swarm of mosquitoes attacked her onstage, causing her to run around screaming in between songs. "I'm sorry, I'm not Australian! I don't like bugs!" she said, cackling, after freaking out over finding a mosquito on her. "I don't like bugs, and it was sucking my blood!" Of course, in true Adele fashion, she laughed the whole thing off ... even if she did have to keep dodging bugs for a little while longer.
SHE CUT ALL OF THE PYROTECHNICS FROM HER TOUR
Though the last few legs of her world tour featured fireworks during "Set Fire to the Rain," the fans at her Perth, Australia, show got an explanation for their absence instead. "Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you," Adele said during her concert, according to Australian website The Music. "My son was watching [soundcheck] in the crowd ... a bit of debris went in his eye, so we got rid of them."
Still, she was willing to add them back into the tour if enough people asked for them: "Let's get a cheer for fireworks if you want them," she asked the crowd, followed by, "Let's get a 'boo' if you don't want s--t in your eyes." (For the record, the pro-fireworks crowd won.)