Though she dropped hints about being Mrs. Konecki at the Grammy Awards in February, it wasn't until her concert in Brisbane, Australia on March 5 — while talking about her song, "Someone Like You" — that Adele finally confirmed she and her longtime love had tied the knot.

"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling."

"Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person," she added.