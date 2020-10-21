"She's always been gorgeous," said comedian Alan Carr, whose wedding was officiated by Adele back in 2018

Adele’s Friend Says Those Focused on Her Weight Loss Are ‘Missing the Point’: ‘It’s the Voice!’

Adele's longtime friend Alan Carr thinks focus should be on the singer's talents, not her physical transformation.

On Tuesday, the comedian, 44, appeared on the U.K. talk show Lorraine, during which he addressed the public interest in Adele's weight loss. (Back in January 2018, the "Someone Like You" singer officiated Carr's wedding, calling him one of her "best friends.")

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She's always been gorgeous, with those eyes and those lips," Carr said. "... With Adele, you sort of missed the point if you’re just worried about what size knickers she wears. 'Cause it’s the voice. It’s that inspirational, awesome voice! ... It's all about the voice, for me."

"In the past, the stress from balancing work and being a mom was intense," a friend of the singer told PEOPLE in May. "She wanted to find a way to balance things better."

The mother, 32, to 8-year-old son Angelo (whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki) committed herself to making healthier choices. Cutting back on alcohol and following a diet and exercise regimen, "she is now in a very good place both physically and mentally," the friend added at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

First showing off a trimmer look last summer while attending a concert with a pal, Adele sent fans — including a few famous ones — into a frenzy when she posted a glamorous photo of herself celebrating her 32nd birthday on May 5.

"She quit smoking, reduced her drinking, got rid of sugar and stopped eating processed foods," her former London-based trainer Pete Geracimo — who worked with the star ahead of her 2016 and 2017 world tour — previously told PEOPLE. "She made healthier food choices and is training regularly."

Despite some negative online commentary about her appearance, she's paying no mind to the chatter. "She looks like a different person, but she's the same cool chick who will tell you to f--- off if you try and second-guess her," said another insider. "She is happy and fulfilled."

RELATED VIDEO: Adele's Healthier Lifestyle Helps Combat 'Stress' of Balancing Career and Motherhood: Source

Another source told PEOPLE in January that it's "easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger."

“She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible,” said the source. “Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better.”