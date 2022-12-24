Adele Wishes Megan Thee Stallion a 'Very, Very, Merry, Merry Christmas' Onstage After Tory Lanez Verdict

On Friday, Lanez was convicted of shooting the "Body" rapper in July 2020 after a nine-day trail

By
Published on December 24, 2022 02:08 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Adele and Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD; Mike Coppola/Getty

Adele is sending her love to Megan Thee Stallion this holiday season.

After rapper Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020 on Friday following a nine-day trial, the "Easy on Me" singer wished her a "very, very merry, merry Christmas" during her Weekends with Adele residency concert in Las Vegas later that night.

Speaking to the crowd during the show, Adele first recalled a viral video of the 27-year-old rapper performing choreography to her 2020 hit "Body," which was edited to seem like she was dancing to "Water Under the Bridge" from the British Grammy winner's 2015 album 25.

"Someone said, 'Why doesn't Adele have back-up dancers?' and then someone made a video of 'Water Under the Bridge' with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it," Adele, 34, said onstage, according to a video shared on Twitter. "Remember that?"

She then seemed to reference Lanez' guilty verdict while expressing support for the Traumazine rapper. "Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas," continued Adele. "Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you."

Lanez, 30, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of all three charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence — by a Los Angeles jury on Friday.

The Canadian rapper will be sentenced Jan. 27. The convictions may carry up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

As the verdict came down, per the Associated Press, Lanez showed "no visible reaction" and was handcuffed shortly after.

"The jury got it right," Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer Alex Spiro told PEOPLE at the time. "I am thankful there is justice for Meg."

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. Jerod Harris/Getty, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The rapper, née Megan Pete, was commended by Los Angeles Country District Attorney George Gascón following the verdict.

"I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation," Gascón wrote in a statement.

"Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women," he continued.

"I'd also like to thank the jurors for their time and thoughtful deliberation, and our trial team for their tireless pursuit of the truth. You spent countless hours away from your families during the holiday season preparing this case and finding justice for Ms. Pete. Your sacrifice is appreciated."

