Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'

The British singer tearfully told the crowd how boyfriend Rich Paul had told her not to cry

By
Published on February 6, 2023 12:14 AM
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Adele took home the award for best pop solo performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, for "Easy on Me."

Dwayne Johnson took the stage Sunday night to present the award which celebrated "excellence in an individual performance." Along with Adele, the nominees included Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Harry Styles.

Upon revealing that Adele had won, Johnson invited, "Get up here, new best friend" — a reference to how host Trevor Noah kicked off the show by pointing out that Adele had been dying to meet the former wrestler.

A wide-mouthed Adele got up to receive her award, hugging her boyfriend Rich Paul and fellow musician Lizzo as Styles and other guests rose to their feet to applaud the British singer.

Adele began her acceptance speech with a big hug and kiss on the cheek from "The Rock," but then moved on to praising her fans and family.

"I really was just looking forward to coming tonight," she said, tearing up and stammering a bit during the emotional moment. "I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo."

Adele Rich Paul grammys
Kevin Mazur/Getty

She related her boyfriend's advice: "if you win anything, don't cry."

"And here I am crying," Adele noted, then turned her speech back to her 10-year-old son.

"I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life," she explained. "He's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."


At the top of the show Sunday night, host Noah approached Adele's table and said that while he didn't have somebody called "Dwayne Johnson" there, he did have somebody called "The Rock."

To Adele's surprise and delight, Johnson had walked up behind her seat, and greeted her with a huge smile and a hug.

"Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele!" Noah said. "All right, you two get acquainted, we gotta keep the show moving!"

As the camera panned away, Johnson, 50, could be seen taking a seat next to the now 16-time Grammy winner, who was up for seven awards at the 65th annual ceremony.

adele
Adele and Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Last year, Olivia Rodrigo took home the same award for "drivers license" off of Sour (along with two other Grammys for best pop vocal album and best new artist). Harry Styles won the award in 2021 for "Watermelon Sugar" off of Fine Line, which marked his first-time ever Grammy, beating out Lizzo. Styles wound up taking home the coveted award this year for album of the year.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

