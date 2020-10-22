Adele Is on the Saturday Night Live Set Ahead of Her Hosting Gig: '3 Days to Go'

Adele fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming hosting gig for Saturday Night Live.

Earlier this week, the "Hello" singer, 32, first revealed that she would be hosting the popular NBC show this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 24, for the first time ever.

"Bloooooody hell I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first-ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!" she wrote in a post on Instagram. "I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!" she continued. "I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻."

Then on Thursday, the Grammy Award-winner shared a photo of herself on set, reading over the script and preparing for her big hosting debut.

"3 days to go ♥️," she excitedly captioned the photo, which showed the star rocking a Canadian tuxedo, a black face mask, and a pair of boots.

After announcing her SNL hosting gig, several famous pals shared their excitement for Adele on social media.

"OMG THE PPL ARE GONNA FINALLY KNOW HOW FUNNY YOU ARE NOW BLESS UP," fellow singer Katy Perry shared in the comments of Adele's post.

"I AM ABOUT THIS!!!!!!" Justin Timberlake added.

Kim Kardashian West shared her support as well. "You’re going to be so amazing!!" she wrote.

"I will be watching and laughing with you!!! Congratulations ! You are so naturally funny this is going to be a breeze," Rita Wilson said.

Adele first appeared on SNL just before the 2008 presidential election as the musical guest alongside host Josh Brolin. In November 2015, she returned to the show to perform during an episode hosted by Matthew McConaughey.

The show is currently in its 46th season.