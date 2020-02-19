Adele Is 'Very Involved' with Son Angelo's School: 'She Loves Her Mom Life,' Says Source

Hello from the mother side!

Adele has a new life and a new look. The pop star recently revamped her lifestyle for her son Angelo, 7.

“Adele is very involved with his school,” a source close to the singer says in the new issue of PEOPLE. “She loves her mom life. Her whole mindset changed after she decided she wanted to be a healthier mom, and she never looked back.”

The Grammy-winning vocalist, 31, filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in September and has remained focused on her child.

“She’s an artist and a mom. She needs to make sure she’s able to handle both flawlessly,” the source adds. “She just wants it all to be perfect.”

For Adele, achieving her new, trim figure was not about weight loss.

RELATED: Adele Steps Out Looking Fit in Workout Clothes After Attending Oscars Afterparty

“She feels great both physically and mentally,” a source says. “It was never about losing weight. She feels stronger, has more energy and acts very happy.”

In addition to eating healthier and remaining committed to her fitness regimen, the singer is gearing up to release new music.

While attending her best friend Laura Dockrill’s wedding in London on Feb. 15 — where she hit the stage to perform some of her hit songs, including “Rolling in the Deep” — Adele revealed that she will be dropping her next album this fall.

“Expect my album in September!” she told guests during Dockrill’s nuptials.

RELATED: Adele’s Transformation ‘Was Never About Losing Weight,’ Says Source: ‘She Seems Happier Overall’

Adele’s upcoming LP will come five years after the artist — who an insider says is currently finalizing tour plans — released her smash record 25.

The star stepped out in Los Angeles in February sporting black workout clothes and sneakers that she paired with a Nike bucket hat. A source previously told PEOPLE that Adele has been maintaining a strict diet and fitness routine which includes cross-training and full-body Pilates.

Image zoom Adele and Kinga Rusin Kinga Rusin/Instagram

When she made an appearance at Guy Oseary’s Oscars bash during Academy Awards weekend, a source told PEOPLE that “she looked like herself but also so different — beautiful but almost unrecognizable.”

And Adele’s transformation has been catching the attention of many of her supporters.

Last month, a fan who met the star while on vacation in Anguilla told PEOPLE: “At first we barely even recognized her because she lost so much weight. She told us she lost something like 100 lbs., and that it’s such a crazy positive experience.”

For more on Adele, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.