Adele Still Trusts Ex-Husband Simon Konecki 'with My Life' After Finalizing Divorce

"I feel like him and Angelo were angels sent to me," Adele said of ex-husband Simon Konecki and their 9-year-old son, as she opened up to Oprah Winfrey about their recent divorce

Adele is still showing her appreciation for ex-husband Simon Konecki, months after their divorce was finalized.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner, 33, opened up about the end of her marriage with Konecki, 47, as she sat down with Oprah Winfrey for her CBS special Adele One Night Only on Sunday.

"Even now I trust him with my life," she said of her ex, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo Adkins. "I feel like him and Angelo were angels sent to me."

"He came at such a moment, where the stability that he and Angelo have given me, no one else would have ever been able to give me. Especially at that time in my life. I could've easily gone down some dodgy paths, [or been] sort of self-destructive from being so overwhelmed by all of it. And he came in and he was stable, the most stable person I've ever had in my life up until that point," Adele added.

She also recounted the moment she realized their marriage was over, while she was with a group of her close friends, flipping through the pages of a magazine.

"We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, 'What's something that no one would ever know about you?'" Adele recalled. "And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, 'I'm really not happy. I'm not living, I'm just plodding along.'"

"And I remember a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on 25, which is, 'I want to live and not just survive.' I definitely felt like that. And it was when I admitted to my own friends who thought I was really happy that actually I'm really unhappy, and they were all aghast. I felt like it was sort of from there that I was like, 'What am I doing it for?'" she said.

Adele began dating the entrepreneur in 2011, and they welcomed Angelo in October 2012. She later revealed in 2017 that she and Konecki had tied the knot, before announcing their split in 2019. Adele filed for divorce in September of that year, and it was finalized this March. The couple now shares joint legal and physical custody of Angelo.

"I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when I had kids, that we'd stay together. We would be that united family. And I tried for a really, really long time," she added. "I was just so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself, and I thought I was gonna be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time."

The 30 artist began dating sports agent Rich Paul earlier this year, before they made their relationship Instagram official in September. She also raved about their relationship to Winfrey, explaining that dating Paul, 39, is the first time she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."