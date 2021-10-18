Adele Will Celebrate 30 Release with Televised Concert and Oprah Interview on CBS

Adele One Night Only will air Sunday, Nov. 14 on CBS and Paramount+

Adele is bringing her new album to the small screen.

Ahead of the release of 30, the "Easy on Me" songstress, 33, will be performing new music from the album and some of her biggest hits during a two-hour CBS special, Adele One Night Only, filmed in Los Angeles.

Along with the Nov. 14 performance, Adele will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey to discuss the stories behind her new songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

Adele One Night Only is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor.

The new performance announcement comes after Adele dropped the first single from the album, "Easy on Me."

In a statement shared on social media, the singer explained that she had started on the album nearly three years ago — and was in a completely different place than she had expected to be.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," she wrote. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer wrote that she'd "learned a lot of blistering truths" about herself along the way, but is finally in a place where she feels comfortable releasing her music to the world.

Adele Adele | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

She and her ex-husband Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in March, nearly two years after they first split. In an Instagram Live last week, she said the theme of the album would be "divorce, babe, divorce."

"I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life," she wrote to her Instagram followers. "And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."