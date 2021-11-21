Adele Thanks Spotify Premium for Removing Default Shuffle Setting on Albums: 'Our Art Tells a Story'
"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry," Adele said after dropping her fourth studio album, 30
Adele is thanking Spotify for how artists' music on the platform's premium subscription service will now be listened to going forward.
On Saturday, it was reported that the music streamer had removed the shuffle button as the default option when playing albums following the release of the 33-year-old singer's new album, 30.
The move makes it so users will now enjoy album tracklists in the artists' intended order, as opposed to at random. Users can still choose to shuffle the songs on their own accord.
Adele responded to the new change on Saturday, tweeting, "This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!"
RELATED: Adele Tries to Explain Her Divorce to Son, 9, in Voice Notes on Emotional Song from New Album 30
"We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason," she added. "Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening."
In response, Spotify replied to the music icon with a message of support following the switch.
"Anything for you 🙏✨," the company said in a social media statement.
On Friday, Adele released her fourth studio album 30, which follows 2008's 19, 2011's 21, and 2015's 25.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Adele's newest record includes the previously released single "Easy on Me," tracks from her recent CBS special Adele One Night Only, "I Drink Wine," "Hold On," and "Love Is a Game," as well as new songs "Woman Like Me," "My Little Love," and "Cry Your Heart Out," to name a few.
RELATED VIDEO: Adele Releases Fourth Studio Album 30 — Her First Project in 6 Years
30 marks Adele's first album following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, who serves as an inspiration for the project alongside the former couple's 9-year-old son Angelo.
Adele is set to promote her latest album in an ITV concert special on Sunday, titled An Audience with Adele. She will also put on two concerts in London's Hyde Park in July 2022.