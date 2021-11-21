"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry," Adele said after dropping her fourth studio album, 30

Adele Thanks Spotify Premium for Removing Default Shuffle Setting on Albums: 'Our Art Tells a Story'

Adele is thanking Spotify for how artists' music on the platform's premium subscription service will now be listened to going forward.

On Saturday, it was reported that the music streamer had removed the shuffle button as the default option when playing albums following the release of the 33-year-old singer's new album, 30.

The move makes it so users will now enjoy album tracklists in the artists' intended order, as opposed to at random. Users can still choose to shuffle the songs on their own accord.

Adele responded to the new change on Saturday, tweeting, "This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!"

"We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason," she added. "Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening."

In response, Spotify replied to the music icon with a message of support following the switch.

"Anything for you 🙏✨," the company said in a social media statement.

On Friday, Adele released her fourth studio album 30, which follows 2008's 19, 2011's 21, and 2015's 25.

30 marks Adele's first album following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, who serves as an inspiration for the project alongside the former couple's 9-year-old son Angelo.