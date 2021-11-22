The singer told the story during her ITV concert special An Audience with Adele on Sunday

Adele Tells Samuel L. Jackson How She Once Avoided a Traffic Ticket: 'I Was Ready to Go to Jail'

Adele is sharing the hilarious story of how she once dodged a traffic ticket.

During her ITV concert special, An Audience with Adele, at the London Palladium on Sunday, Samuel L. Jackson asked the 33-year-old singer if she's ever used her "Adelity" — Adele celebrity — to get out of a ticket or "any other a precarious situation."

"Well one time on the 401, Samuel L. Jackson…" Adele began, before launching into the story.

"When I first moved to LA, which by the way was never meant to be as long as it is, when I first moved there, I'd never really driven there, and I was in the fast lane, in the far left lane, not going that fast there was quite a lot of traffic, and I was in a rental and the windows were tinted a bit too dark but I didn't know that," she said.

"Anyway, I was minding my own business and then suddenly a police car pulls up behind me and is basically hinting that I need to pull over so I just stopped where I was — I'd never been pulled over in my life," Adele continued, prompting laughter from her audience.

She then recalled how the police officer got on his megaphone, screaming, " 'What the hell are you doing? Pull off, pull off.' "

"He pulls me over, I wind all my windows down as I've been taught to do before, especially if you get pulled over in America you never know what they're going to do," Adele said. "I handed him my British driver's license, which might as well have been like a Blockbuster card, like he'd never seen one before, also it looks nothing like me, it was me when I was like 17."

It was at this moment that her fame came in handy, she said.

"He goes back to the car and comes back and he's on the phone with his wife, screaming at him on the phone for pulling me over," she said. "He's like 'I'm so sorry Adele, sorry, do whatever you need to do.' "

"It was hilarious, but yes, so I did, kind of," she concluded, returning to Jackson's original question. "I didn't mean to! I was ready to go to jail. She saved the day really."

An Audience with Adele was held to promote the artist's latest album, 30, released last week.

Adele's former English teacher, Ms. McDonald, also attended the star-studded event, prompting an emotional reunion onstage. After the show, she shared several photos from the evening on her Instagram page and reflected on the special moment.