Adele Previews Her Comedic Talents in SNL Promo Alongside Kate McKinnon and H.E.R.

Adele is flexing her comedy chops!

Ahead of her first-time hosting gig on this weekend's Saturday Night Live, the "Hello" singer, 32, appeared in a promo teaser in which she shows off her comedic talents alongside cast member Kate McKinnon and musical guest H.E.R.

"Hi, I'm Adele, and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R.," the Grammy winner starts off as the trio all don masks for the clip.

"Wait. Her or her?" jokes McKinnon, 36, playing on the 23-year-old "Hard Place" singer's stage name. Adele quickly responds, "No, H.E.R."

"It is I who will be musical guest this week," McKinnon says, with Adele then inching closer to the camera to tease, "Or maybe me," before H.E.R. (born Gabriella Wilson) steps in front of Adele to point out, "But I'm — I'm the musical guest!"

In another take, McKinnon performs an over-the-top British accent to match Adele, quickly walking it back: "I'm sorry, bad idea." Adele then tests her own accent aptitude, trying a playful American sound. "Oh, my God! No worries, girlfriend!" she says with a laugh.

Adele announced on Sunday that she will be hosting the NBC sketch comedy series for the first time.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!!" she wrote on Instagram. "And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!"

"I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," she said. "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!"

"I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!!" Adele added. "I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻."

H.E.R. also raved about the news on social media, writing on Instagram, "Can’t wait!!!!! @nbcsnl."

Adele first appeared on SNL just before the 2008 presidential election as the musical guest alongside host Josh Brolin. In November 2015, she returned to the show to perform during an episode hosted by Matthew McConaughey.