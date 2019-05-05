Adele Teases Possible New Album on 31st Birthday: '30 Will Be a Drum N Bass Record to Spite You'

Adele is marking her first birthday after announcing her split from estranged husband Simon Konecki — with a hint about a possible new album.

“This is 31…thank f—ing god 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all,” the singer said on Instagram Sunday, hinting at her separation from Konecki this past year.

In addition, she shared four black-and-white images of her smiling and having a good time with friends. A source tells PEOPLE Adele celebrated her big day with a Gatsby-themed birthday party in Beverly Hills Saturday night.

“No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself,” said Adele, who shares 6-year-old son Angelo with Konecki.

“For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity,” she continued. “Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually Bunch of f—ing savages.”

But most poignantly, Adele concluded her message with a hint at an upcoming project.

“30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” she said.

Adele’s fans are well aware of her history of naming her albums after her age.

Her debut album, 19, was named for the age when she began recording the project, which was released in 2008.

Then in 2015, Adele dropped her very successful album 25.

“I was 20 when 19 came out. I was 23 when 21 came out,” she explained to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe in late 2015 of her process of naming albums after milestone years.

And in the same interview, she admitted that she would be ditching the numerical pattern. “I think this will be my last age one,” she said of 25. “I’m sure I’m wrong with this but I feel there’s been a massive change in me in the last couple of years.”

For her 30th birthday, Adele went all out by hosting a star-studded Titanic-themed bash complete with life jackets and a grand staircase.

The Grammy winner went as Rose DeWitt Bukater, who was brought to life in the 1997 movie by Kate Winslet. Guests included Lowe, Mark Ronson and Aaron Paul.