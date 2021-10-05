"Easy on Me" is set for release on Oct. 15, Adele announced Tuesday

Adele Teases New Single 'Easy on Me' with Black-and-White Clip — Her First New Music in 6 Years

It may have taken nearly six years, but Adele is back!

After weeks of speculation that she had new music in the works, the singer announced a new single called "Easy on Me," which is set for release on Oct. 15.

The British star, 33, teased the track in a black-and-white clip shared to social media Tuesday that featured her inserting a cassette tape into a player as she sat behind the wheel of a car.

After checking her signature black winged eyeliner in the rearview mirror, Adele fired up the ignition and began to drive down a country road as a gentle piano melody began and sheet music flew out the car's back window.

The brief clip racked up millions of views in just minutes, and elicited excited tweets from fans who have eagerly been awaiting the latest batch of heartbreak ballads since the release of 25 in November 2015.

"CHILLS CRYING CHILLS," actress Beanie Feldstein commented on Instagram, while country duo Dan + Shay chimed in to add that "ADELE IS HERE TO SAVE MUSIC" with a crying emoji.

Adele previously sparked speculation that she had something up her sleeve when mysterious '30' billboards began popping up in cities like London, Berlin, Dublin and Cardiff, a possible nod to the fact that the singer has named each of her last three albums after the age she was when she wrote them.

Then, on Monday, the Grammy winner changed all of her social media layouts to a turquoise color that matched the aesthetics of the billboards.

Adele said in a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live last year that while she was hard at work on her fourth studio album, it wasn't quite ready yet.

"I know there's been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like, why isn't she the musical guest and stuff like that," she said in her monologue. "And there's a couple of reasons: My album's not finished, and I'm also too scared to do both."