Adele Teases Kickoff to London Concert Series: 'Who's Ready for Tomorrow?'

Adele posted several behind-the-scenes photos of her preparations to headline the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival on Instagram Thursday

Adele is getting ready to say "Hello" to her hometown!

The 15-time Grammy winner is returning to the stage in London on Friday to perform in front of 65,000 fans at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival in the heart of the British capital.

The show will be Adele's first major performance since she recorded Adele One Night Only, which aired on CBS last November, and to get her fans in the mood, the singer, 34, shared several behind-the-scenes photos of her preparations on Instagram alongside the caption "Who's ready for tomorrow!?"

Adele's fans were clearly just as excited to see her practicing her set while dressed casually in a black hoodie and sweatpants.

"We can't wait!" commented @adeleaccess, alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Adele is headlining the first weekend of the Hyde Park summer series and is scheduled to start her performance on the Great Oak Stage at 8:20 p.m. Her set is expected to last for at least two hours, according to MSN.

Fans of the "Easy on Me" singer have waited a long time to see her perform in person, following her last-minute decision to reschedule her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, in January.

Adele reached out to heartbroken fans following her decision and even FaceTimed some of them from Caesars Palace casino where the shows were scheduled to take place.

During the calls, Adele told fans she would give them all free merchandise and offered meet-and-greets when her residency eventually returns.

Adele also apologized to fans with a note written in lipstick on a mirror at her merchandise store in Caesars Palace.

The message read, "Hi guys! I'm so upset to not be with you tonight. But I know some of you are here already, so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want. Of yourselves and with each other!"

In February, Adele also explained the reasons behind her decision on The Graham Norton Show, telling the BBC talk show host that she "tried my hardest" to pull the show together in time, but fell short. However, she alluded that new dates will be announced.

"It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that," the singer-songwriter told Norton. "People will see straight through me up on the stage… I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now."

"We are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready," she continued, before adding the highly-personal admission that she may have even bigger things to concentrate on in 2023 with boyfriend Rich Paul, 40.