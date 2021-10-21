"That's my proudest possession," she said as she showed off a framed piece of gum from Céline Dion

Adele on John Mayer, Céline Dion's Gum and Why She Feels Like a 'Bald Eagle' When She's Not on Stage

Adele is down to answer more than 73 questions... 95 even.

On Thursday, Vogue shared their 73 Questions video featuring Adele as she answered questions about life in England, the current TV show she's watching (it's Ted Lasso!) and the "biggest risk she's ever taken."

During one part of the episode, the 32-year-old singer brought out a framed piece of gum from none other than Céline Dion.

"It's pretty amazing," Adele said in the video. "James Corden — who's a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did — did one with her. He knew how much of a fan I was of her and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and she framed it for me."

"That's my proudest possession," she added.

Adele Adele | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Adele ranked her favorite Beyoncé albums, though "the Hive might come and kill me:" 1. I Am... Sasha Fierce, 2. Lemonade and 3. B'Day.

As for the moment she broke her Grammy to share with Queen Bey? "It was actually really easy. I was just so uncomfortable and nervous trying to give the speech right in front of her that it just twisted and came off the end," she said. "It was fate!"

Regarding fame, Adele said, "I don't love it."

She continued, "But ever since 21 came out, my hair gets bigger, my makeup gets thicker, my dresses get bigger so that I practically look like a bald eagle or something like that in day-to-day life."

During a this-or-that portion of the video, she chose Blur over Oasis, Liam over Noel Gallagher, Prince Harry over Prince William and the Spice Girls over the Beatles.

"They really don't care. They really don't care about anything," she said about the Spice Girls. "I think their brashness and stuff like that."

When speaking about her throat surgery in 2011, she shared that John Mayer — who previously underwent the same procedure — offer her guidance.

"He was very encouraging to stay silent and patient and that my injury was a very common singer injury so I shouldn't worry about it," she said. "He was great. He's such a sweetheart. I like him so much."

Adele explained that after her surgery, her voice was "brand new" and "so clean and pure."

Answering fashion questions, she chose heels over slides, selected Cate Blanchett as her fashion icon and revealed she doesn't leave the house without hoop earrings.

As for becoming a mom, Adele revealed that the best advice her own mother gave her was "Chill out and stop being so regimented with the routine." She also shared that the biggest risk she's ever taken was "leaving my marriage."