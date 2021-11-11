In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Adele opened up about the making of her album 30 and befriending famous neighbors Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence

Adele Talks About Becoming Friends with Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence: 'They Humanized Me'

Adele gets by with a little help from her (famous) friends!

For the December issue of Rolling Stone, the 33-year-old talked about how she finally gave in to making high-profile friends, after years of resisting getting close to other celebrities.

Two of her well-known pals are her neighbors Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

"They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, 'Well, I'm not famous.' I'm very British like that," Adele explained.

"We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, I don't want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I'm knackered."

Another aspect of her social life in L.A. that the "Hello" songstress addressed was dating, after her much publicized divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki was finalized earlier this year.

"I lasted five seconds [dating here]," she joked to the publication. "You can't set me up on a f---ing blind date! I'm like, 'How's that going to work?' There'll be paparazzi outside and someone will call [gossip site] DeuxMoi, or whatever it's f---ing called! It ain't happening."

As for the making of her fourth studio album 30, which drops next week, Adele explained that the process often involved a "six-hour therapy session" before recording began.

Of the finished result, she reflected, "It really did set little me free."

The Grammy winner also discussed how the COVID-related delay of her album almost caused her to nix its release altogether.

"If it wasn't coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out," Adele revealed. "I know I would've changed my mind and been like, 'It's moved on. Let's start the next album.' And I couldn't do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out."

When it comes to touring with her new music, Adele explained that COVID is still playing a factor in that as well, causing her to curtail her plans.

"It's too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff," she said. "I don't want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don't want to get Covid, either."