Adele Surprises Fan with Sweet Instagram Message: 'I'm Absolutely Chuffed You Like My Music'

Adele gave one of her biggest fans a shock this week when she responded to his Instagram Story with a message of her own.

“Please release new music soon, we all miss you so much,” the fan wrote on Instagram, tagging the 32-year-old singer.

“Your twitter account has entertained me all the way through covid,” Adele direct messaged him in response, according to a screenshot the fan shared to Twitter. “You look like so much fun! I’m absolutely chuffed you like my music.”

Adele added, “Keep loving your life, it’s so lovely and infectious to see from every angle ❤️.”

“IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT,” the fan captioned the screenshot, sharing his reaction to her message, later adding, “Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!!!!”

Earlier this month, Adele responded to another fan’s message, offering a playful non-answer to a question about the status of her next album.

The Grammy winner shared a book recommendation on Instagram, encouraging her fans to read Glennon Doyle's Untamed. Below Adele's thoughtful book analysis, one eager fan couldn't help but ask about her new music.

"Adele where's the album?😭," commented the fan, to which the "Hello" singer replied, "I honestly have no idea."

In June, the mother of one sent fans into a tizzy when she posted a photo of herself singing into a microphone, which she simply captioned with a cryptic smiley face emoji. “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” wrote one fan.

At the time, Adele — whose last album was 2015's 25 — responded: “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”