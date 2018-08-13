Adele is praising her best friend Laura Dockrill for having the courage to speak out about postpartum psychosis.

On Monday, the Grammy winner wrote on Twitter about Dockrill: “This is my best friend. We have been best friends for more of our lives than we haven’t. She had my beautiful godson 6 months ago and it was the biggest challenge of her life in more ways than one.”

Adele continued, “She has written the most intimate, witty, heartbreaking and articulate piece about her experience of becoming a new mum and being diagnosed with postpartum psychosis. Mamas talk about how you’re feeling because in some cases it could save yours or someone else’s life x.”

The tweet directed Adele’s millions of followers to a story that chronicled her friend’s journey through postpartum psychosis.

“It’s not easy to admit that the worst time of your life was when your baby was born. Social media gives a very shiny exterior of life to be frank and it’s not the full picture, so I wanted to unlock some doors and be honest- I’ve been somewhere I can’t unsee and – in case there is anybody out there struggling – to open up a dialogue and say it’s ok. You are not broken,” wrote Laura Dockrill.

Adele previously opened up about the postpartum depression she suffered after welcoming her 5-year-old son Angelo (with husband Simon Konecki).

“I had really bad postpartum depression after I had my son, and it frightened me,” the 30-year-old British superstar told Vanity Fair for her December cover interview in 2016.

“My knowledge of postpartum — or post-natal, as we call it in England — is that you don’t want to be with your child; you’re worried you might hurt your child; you’re worried you weren’t doing a good job,” she said. “But I was obsessed with my child. I felt very inadequate; I felt like I’d made the worst decision of my life.”

The singer admitted at the time she was initially reluctant to talk to other women, before learning that finding friends who were going through the same thing was essential in learning to cope.

“My boyfriend said I should talk to other women who were pregnant, and I said, ‘F— that, I ain’t hanging around with a f—in’ bunch of mothers,’” she said. “Then, without realizing it, I was gravitating towards pregnant women and other women with children, because I found they’re a bit more patient. You’ll be talking to someone, but you’re not really listening, because you’re so f—in’ tired.”