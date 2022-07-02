Adele Stopped Her London Concert 4 Times to Check on Audience Members in Attendance

"My God, I'm back at home," Adele told the audience at Friday's British Summer Time Hyde Park concert series, her first time performing for a public audience in five years

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

Adele is taking her return to the stage seriously.

The Grammy Award winner, 34, stopped her show multiple times to help fans in distress as she took the stage Friday as part of the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert series, her first public concert in several years.

"Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. It really is that easy," one audience member wrote, sharing a video of the scene on Twitter.

In the clip, Adele is seen telling her band to stop playing and walks toward the front of the stage to point out the concertgoers to security.

According to Page Six, Adele paused the show four times to check on audience members who appeared to be in need of medical attention. She also sent out some water for fans in the front row, who waited seven hours in the heat to get in, TMZ reports.

Friday's show was Adele's first time performing for a public audience in five years after releasing her fourth studio album 30 in November, though she previously graced fans with her televised concert special, An Audience with Adele, at the time.

The singer has since had to postpone her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency due to challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My God, I'm back at home," she told the audience, according to Rolling Stone. "It's so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here."

Adele's onstage vigilance comes after at least 10 concertgoers died during a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston last November. The tragedy has resulted in hundreds of lawsuits against Scott, 31, and Live Nation.