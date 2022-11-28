Adele Starstruck by Shania Twain Attending Her Vegas Residency: 'I Would Have Combusted'

The Grammy winners rubbed shoulders at Adele's show this weekend — she just didn't know at the time

By
Published on November 28, 2022 01:15 PM
Shania Twain went to Adele's Vegas residency
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Man! Adele feels like a superfan!

The 15-time Grammy winner, who just began her "Weekends With Adele" Las Vegas residency, had a special guest come through in Vegas this weekend, but she didn't notice until after.

On Sunday, Adele shared an image to her Instagram Story of her standing directly in front of country icon Shania Twain at the Vegas show. "Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you," the singer, 34, wrote. "I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show."

Shania Twain went to Adele's Vegas residency
Adele/instagram

While fans didn't get to hear a duet from the pair, the wholesome Instagram moment shows just how pleased Twain seemed to be in attendance. In the image, Twain can be seen wearing a large hat as she sat in a booth at Caesars Palace, for just one of Adele's 32 total shows at the venue.

Twain, 57, even responded to the star on Monday, writing in an IG Story of her own, "Thank goodness we didn't make eye contact, all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to Adele combusting halfway through the show."

The "You're Still the One" singer also shared an image of her staring proudly at Adele from her friend's perspective, with the caption, "POV you're having a magical time at Adele's Vegas show."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD

Adele kicked off her residency on Nov. 18, nearly a year after she postponed her initial run of shows in late January. Opening night boasted a 20-song set complete with jokes, flames, confetti, and an array of classics.

The "Hello" vocalist, who thanked fans for "coming back to me" after the postponement, opened with the No. 1 single and played through other hits like "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)," "Rumor Has It," "When We Were Young," "Someone Like You," and "Rolling in the Deep."

The night was full of theatrics, even beyond Adele's award-winning voice. During "Set Fire to the Rain," fans watched her sing in front of a burning piano as raindrops fell on the stage, whereas during "When We Were Young," Polaroid photos of Adele fell to the audience, per Billboard.

A day before Adele started her run of performances, which is set to last through March 2023, she told her followers she was "incredibly nervous" in a candid Instagram post, adding that she "can't sit still because I'm so excited."

"I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job," she said. "Maybe it's because I didn't start when I was supposed to. Maybe it's because it's opening night, maybe it's because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it's because I love the show. I don't know. But it's safe to say I've never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time, I wish today was tomorrow!"

Earlier this month, the vocalist was revealed to be nominated for seven trophies at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. While Beyoncé scored nine for her album Renaissance, and Kendrick Lamar secured eight for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Adele has the third-most nominations this year thanks to her LP 30, as she's tied with Brandi Carlile.

