Adele Proves She's 'So Ready' for the Spice Girls Reunion Tour with Epic Throwback Photo

Adele is ready to spice up her life.

The British singer, 30, is among the many Spice Girls fans celebrating the news announced on Monday that the ’90s Brit Pop legends are set to embark on a stadium tour in 2019.

“HA! This is how I feel right now!” she captioned a hilarious throwback photo of herself as a young child on Instagram. “I AM READY.”

In the photo, Adele is clearly excited while posing in front of a wall plastered with Spice Girls posters with her fist pumped in the air and mouth wide open.

The Spice Girls’ six-date trek, which is currently slated only for the United Kingdom, will mark the first time the group has reunited since their high-profile turn during the closing of the Olympic Games in London back in 2012.

They revealed the big news by sharing an elaborate video to the Spice Girls’ Twitter account on Monday in which the ladies staged a global television takeover.

“It’s time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can’t wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation,” Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) said in a statement.

Geri Halliwell Horner (a.k.a. Ginger Spice), who famously split from the Spice Girls in 1998, also expressed her joy. “I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome,” she shared in the announcement. “Hold tight it’s gonna be fun.”

However, the world-famous quintet will be a foursome this time around. Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) is unable to participate due to other business commitments, including her fashion line.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” the 44-year-old mogul said in the statement. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Melanie Brown (a.k.a. Scary Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (a.k.a. Sporty Spice) will also reunite with Bunton and Halliwell Horner for the tour, while pop singer Jess Glynne has been tapped to serve as the opening act.

RELATED: Viva Forever! The Spice Girls (Minus Posh) Announce 2019 U.K. Stadium Tour

Adele has previously been open about her Spice Girls superfan status, sharing in a 2016 Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden that the group’s breakthrough was a “huge moment in my life when they came out.”

“It was girl power, and it was these five ordinary girls who did so well and got out,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I want to get out.’ It was a really important period of my life.”

Adele added that the Spice Girl she always dressed up as was Halliwell Horner’s Ginger Spice and the Spice Girl’s decision to leave the group was the first time she was “truly heartbroken.”

While on tour in Amsterdam in 2016, Adele even did an impromptu live cover of the Spice Girls’ 1997 hit “Spice Up Your Life which had the group raving.

Tickets for the Spice Girls tour go on sale on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. British local time/5:30 a.m. EST.