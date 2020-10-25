"I know I look really, really different since you last saw me," Adele said

Adele Jokes About Her Weight Loss, Says Her Album Is 'Not Finished' as She Hosts SNL for First Time

Adele can now add comedy to her long list of talents!

The Grammy-winning artist, 32, hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, marking her first time taking the stage as a host. "Hello, it's me," she began, referencing her smash 2015 hit "Hello."

"My God, I'm absolutely thrilled to finally be hosting this show. Not only do I genuinely love this show, but it's the show that broke my career in America, 12 long years ago. You see I was the musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin came on with Tina Fey, so obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it. And well, the rest is now history," she said. "Now, I don't anything about American politics, I mean I'm British you know, and I don't want to say anything too political, but I'll just say this: Sarah Palin, babes, thanks for everything."

The singer also addressed why she isn't also the musical guest. "I know there's been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like, 'Why isn't she the musical guest?' There's a couple of reasons. My album's not finished and I'm also too scared to do both. I'd rather just put on some wigs and this is all mine by the way," Adele said as she touched her long locks.

In addition, the mom of one joked about her weight loss. "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me. But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose," she said before taking a bow.

The "Hello" singer first announced news of her SNL hosting debut last Sunday.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!!" she wrote on Instagram. "And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!"

"I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," she said. "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!"

"I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!!" Adele added. "I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻."

Then on Thursday, the musician shared a photo of herself on set, reading over the script and preparing for her big hosting debut.

Ahead of Saturday's show, Adele previewed her comedic talents in a promo teaser alongside cast member Kate McKinnon and musical guest H.E.R. "Hi, I'm Adele, and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R.," Adele starts off as the trio all don masks for the clip.

"Wait. Her or her?" jokes McKinnon, 36, playing on the 23-year-old "Hard Place" singer's stage name. Adele quickly responds, "No, H.E.R."

"It is I who will be musical guest this week," McKinnon says, with Adele then inching closer to the camera to tease, "Or maybe me," before H.E.R. (born Gabriella Wilson) steps in front of Adele to point out, "But I'm — I'm the musical guest!"

In another take, McKinnon performs an over-the-top British accent to match Adele, quickly walking it back: "I'm sorry, bad idea." Adele then tests her own accent aptitude, trying a playful American sound. "Oh, my God! No worries, girlfriend!" she says with a laugh.

Adele first appeared on SNL just before the 2008 presidential election as the musical guest alongside host Josh Brolin. In November 2015, she returned to the show to perform during an episode hosted by Matthew McConaughey.