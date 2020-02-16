Adele Had the Best Time Officiating and Performing 'Rolling in the Deep' at Best Friend's Wedding

Adele is the life of the party!

Always the entertainer, the “Hello” singer, 31, wasn’t shy about grabbing the microphone and performing some crowd-pleasing hits while celebrating her best pal Laura Dockrill’s marriage to musician Hugo White over the weekend.

In videos from the London bash, Adele appears to have a ball as she and the bride both sing along to a variety of songs, including “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls as well as her own 2010 hit “Rolling in the Deep.”

At the party, Adele looked fit in a cream-colored white top that was tucked into a voluminous floral-print skirt. And to top it all off, Adele wore a festive fascinator!

“True love,” Dockrill captioned a photo that showed Adele dancing in the background onstage as the bride shared a kiss with her husband in front of the crowd.

The bash took place at The Mason’s Arms in Battersea, according to the Daily Mail, which also reported that Adele officiated the pair’s ceremony.

Adele, who is also godmother to Dockrill’s son, has spoken kindly of her friend of many years in the past.

Back in 2018, the singer — who has a 7-year-old son of her own with ex Simon Konecki — offered her support as the author was diagnosed with postpartum psychosis.

“This is my best friend. We have been friends for more of our lives than we haven’t. She had my beautiful godson 6 months ago and it was the biggest challenge of her life in more ways than one,” Adele wrote alongside a photo of the pair. “She has written the most intimate, witty, heartbreaking and articulate piece about her experience of becoming a new mum and being diagnosed with postpartum psychosis. Mamas talk about how you’re feeling because in some cases it could save yours or someone else’s life.”

In an interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat at the time, Dockrill explained that Adele was actually the first person to realize something was wrong.

“She recognized it in me, I was on the phone FaceTiming her and she was the first one to detect what I might have,” she said, according to the BBC.

Recently, Adele has been following a strict diet and fitness routine as part of living a healthy lifestyle.

Earlier this month a source told PEOPLE that the musician was seen attending Guy Oseary’s Oscars afterparty, where she wore a beaded leopard dress that also accentuated her fit figure.

“She looked like herself but also so different — beautiful but almost unrecognizable,” the source said.

Last month, a fan who met the star in Anguilla also told PEOPLE: “At first we barely even recognized her because she lost so much weight. She told us she lost something like 100 lbs., and that it’s such a crazy positive experience.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Adele is focused on staying on top of her health for herself and her son Angelo.

“Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better,” the source said. “It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”