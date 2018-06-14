Adele Joins Crowd in Singing 'Lean on Me' During Tribute Marking Anniversary of Deadly Fire

Adele was among the crowd who attended a tribute marking the 1-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire in West London, which cost 72 people their lives.

The 30-year-old singer — who had shown her support for victims and rescue workers numerous times since last year — was seen at a memorial held near the tower’s base on Thursday.

While standing among families of the deceased, an emotional Adele sang along as a choir performed “Lean on Me.”

The day following the fire, Adele and her husband Simon Konecki visited the area to lend their support. Adele also made a visit to the firefighters at the Chelsea Fire Station to have a “cup of tea and a cuddle” as she thanked them for their service.

The singer went on to raise money to benefit the Grenfell Tower fund during a series of concerts at Wembley Stadium, and in August of last year she invited the children who had survived the fire to a special private screening of Despicable Me 3.

“It was a very uplifting event, which everyone appreciated… the children, the parents and the grandparents that came too,” Jane Gang — one of the mothers in attendance — told PEOPLE at the time. “Adele is a truly compassionate Londoner and the presence and warmth she expressed towards the children was remarkable.”

Adele has also spoken out about the lack of support the survivors of the fire received. During one of her concerts at Wembley Stadium that year she remarked, “They’re not receiving the things we think they are. It’s a f—ing mess. No information is getting through, people feel helpless,” according to NME.

Currently, fewer than half of the 256 people who lost their homes following the fire are currently living in permanent homes, the outlet reported.