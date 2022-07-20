Adele and Simon Konecki's Relationship: A Look Back

The Grammy winner first met the charity founder in 2011. The pair were spotted on a date in early 2012, and by that summer the two announced that they were expecting a child together.

"It's the most serious relationship I've ever been in," Adele told Vanity Fair of her romance with Konecki in 2016.

The couple kept their relationship and their son, Angelo, out of the public eye, with Adele rarely speaking out about her personal life — until she filed for divorce in 2019.

Since their split, the "Oh My God" singer has spoken more candidly about her relationship with and gratitude for Konecki, as well as her new romance with sports agent Rich Paul.

Here's everything to know about Adele and Simon Konecki's relationship, from their first date to their divorce, and why Adele says she can still "trust him with my life."

October 2011: Adele and Simon Konecki begin dating under the radar

adele-simon Simon Konecki and Adele in 2013 | Credit: Richard Young/Rex USA

While the pair managed to keep their early relationship almost entirely out of the spotlight, Konecki later hinted that their romance may have started in October 2011, when he celebrated the pair's fifth anniversary at the singer's Nashville concert in October 2016.

January 4, 2012: Adele is first seen with Simon Konecki

In early 2012, the pair were spotted together for the first time on an airboat ride in Florida's Everglades, near where some of Konecki's relatives live in Boca Raton.

That same month, Adele addressed their relationship publicly for the first time in a since-deleted blog post on her website.

March 2012: Adele and Simon Konecki vacation in California together

Soon after sweeping all six of her Grammy nominations, the singer and her new boyfriend were spotted on a romantic getaway to the oceanside Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California. A source told PEOPLE that the couple were there "to enjoy some alone time," adding, "it's very romantic."

At the time, Adele also reportedly moved out of London, trading her former home for a new 25-acre estate in West Sussex — notably just 30 minutes from Konecki's home in Brighton.

June 29, 2012: Adele and Simon Konecki announce they're expecting their first child together

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Adele and Simon Konecki | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

The singer, then 24, revealed on her website that she and then-boyfriend Konecki, who was 38 at the time, were expanding their family. "[We] are expecting our first child together. We're over the moon and very excited," she wrote, asking fans to "please respect our privacy at this precious time."

Adele had previously told PEOPLE in 2008, "I want loads of kids." The "Rolling in the Deep" singer shared that she hoped to have three sons before turning 30, adding, "I really want to be a mum badly."

October 19, 2012: Adele and Simon Konecki welcome their first child together

And baby makes three! In October 2012, a family source confirmed to PEOPLE that Adele and Konecki had welcomed a baby boy named Angelo. The pair initially kept their newborn's name private, later revealing it to be Angelo.

"We are all over the moon," the source said of the new addition. The baby was the first for the singer and the second for the entrepreneur, who has a daughter from a previous marriage.

December 28, 2014: Adele shuts down split rumors with Simon Konecki

Adele famously avoids social media, but made a rare exception to address breakup rumors around Christmas 2014. "​​Just wanted to wish everyone happy holidays & all the best for 2015! PS Simon & I are still very much together, don't believe what you readx," the Academy Award winner wrote on Twitter.

November 2015: Adele opens up about her "amazing relationship" with Simon Konecki

Adele and Simon Konecki at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2015 in Glastonbury, England Credit: Danny Martindale/WireImage

Adele made a rare public statement about her relationship with Konecki in 2015, explaining how "his love" inspired her music to 60 Minutes Australia. "Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that's so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now, that's what made me write about everything I've ever done, because I've got his love," she said.

"I know that sounds a bit like I'm trying to write a Hollywood movie," the singer added, "but it's only because of him and because of our kid and stuff that I'm all right."

October 16, 2016: Simon Konecki makes a grand romantic gesture for his and Adele's fifth anniversary

Konecki showed off his romantic side for the couple's fifth anniversary in 2016. At one of Adele's concerts — which typically end in a shower of white confetti scrawled with her lyrics — the charity founder swapped out the usual for pink confetti featuring sweet handwritten love notes like "Happy anniversary," "I love you" and "You are an angel."

October 2016: Adele calls her romance with Simon Konecki "the most serious relationship I've ever been in"

Speaking to Vanity Fair for its December cover story, Adele made it clear that her personal life comes first. "All of my relationships are more important to me than any tour I'll ever do," the singer said. "If my relationship with Simon or my relationship with Angelo started to flounder a bit now, I would pull out of my tour."

She added that she was glad to have found someone outside of "show business because we all have egos." Speaking about the drop4drop founder, she went on, "He's not threatened by any stage of my life that I'm going for, and that's an amazing thing. It's the most serious relationship I've ever been in."

February 27, 2017: Adele seemingly confirms she and Simon Konecki are married

Adele and Simon Konecki attend The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While accepting the Grammy Award for album of the year for 25, the "Skyfall" singer appeared to confirm that she and Konecki had in fact tied the knot.

"Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son — you're the only reason I do it," she said, referring to Konecki as her husband for the first time publicly.

The confirmation came one month after Adele was seen wearing a band on her left ring finger, sparking marriage speculation. Reps for the Grammy winner had "no comment" at the time.

May 2018: Adele and Simon Konecki tie the knot

During her first post-divorce interview with British Vogue in October 2021, Adele revealed that despite referring to Konecki as her "husband" at the 2017 Grammys, the pair didn't officially tie the knot until 2018. (Their divorce filing cites their marriage date as May 2018.)

​​"The timeline the press have of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong," Adele told the outlet. "We got married when I was 30 … and then I left." When asked how soon she had left after her and the philanthropist wed, she said, "I'm not gonna go into that detail." The artist continued, "remember I am embarrassed. This is very embarrassing. It wasn't very long."

"I always called him my husband, because we had a kid together," Adele added, noting that she enjoys keeping the press at arm's length. "They know nothing!" she said, hinting that she particularly wants to keep the media in the dark regarding her son. "They don't know my son's name, my son's birthday. I've got the upper hand on everything. I love it."

April 19, 2019: Adele and Simon Konecki announce their split after seven years together

In April 2019, representatives for Adele announced that she and Konecki were going their separate ways. "Adele and her partner have separated," the singer's reps Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in a statement to the Associated Press.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment," read the statement.

Adele later revealed to Vogue that the pair "kept [the breakup] to ourselves for a very long time."

September 12, 2019: Adele files for divorce from Simon Konecki

Five months after announcing their split, PEOPLE confirmed that the singer had officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband in Los Angeles. According to the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Adele cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint and physical custody of Angelo.

Multiple U.K. outlets reported that Adele and Konecki did not sign a prenup agreement when they wed.

May 2020: Adele and Simon Konecki remain neighbors amid split

Despite their split, the co-parents remained close to each other in terms of physical proximity, with Konecki moving just across the street from Adele's L.A. home, a source told PEOPLE.

"They are doing what's best for Angelo," said the source. "Her son is her world."

Adele later confirmed the former couple's living arrangements in an interview with British Vogue, telling the outlet that her ex "bought the house opposite my house" in hopes that "nothing changes for Angelo."

March 4, 2021: Adele and Simon Konecki finalize their divorce

Two years after announcing their split, Adele and Konecki finalized their divorce in March 2021. Documents obtained by PEOPLE confirmed that the former couple would share joint legal and physical custody of their son. Additionally, neither party would pay spousal support.

July 17, 2021: Adele steps out with Rich Paul for the first time, sparking romance rumors

Adele Adele and Rich Paul | Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Adele debuted her new love during the NBA Finals, where the singer and the sports agent Rich Paul made their first public appearance together. A few days later, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had been dating for "a few months."

In October, Adele confirmed their relationship to British Vogue, saying, "It feels like it's consistent and considerate enough that I don't care who knows." She continued, "He's great. He's so f---ing funny. He's so smart, you know."

October 2021: Adele says she "wasn't happy" in her marriage but that "neither of us hurt each other"

"I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy," the "Rolling in the Deep" singer told Vogue and Vogue U.K. of her and Konecki's relationship in her first major post-split interview. "Neither of us did anything wrong."

"Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me," she said. "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

October 15, 2021: Adele releases "Easy on Me"

In October 2021, Adele released her first new single in six years — "Easy on Me" — one month before dropping her fourth studio album, 30. The emotional album largely chronicles her divorce and includes voice notes to Angelo in the track "My Little Love," in which the singer candidly explains her and Konecki's divorce to her son.

"I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me. You're half me and you're half Daddy," she says in the vulnerable clips.

November 14, 2021: Adele says she still trusts Simon Konecki "with my life"

The "Hello" singer opened up to Oprah Winfrey for her November CBS special Adele One Night Only, sharing her gratitude for the stability Konecki provided as she rose to stardom.

"Even now I trust him with my life," Adele said of her ex. "I feel like him and Angelo were angels sent to me."

"He came at such a moment, where the stability that he and Angelo have given me, no one else would have ever been able to give me. Especially at that time in my life," she said, continuing, "I could've easily gone down some dodgy paths, [or been] sort of self-destructive from being so overwhelmed by all of it. And he came in and he was stable, the most stable person I've ever had in my life up until that point."

November 17, 2021: Adele says she's "definitely open to marriage again"

During a chat with John Mayer on SiriusXM Hits 1, the 15-time Grammy Award winner shared that her divorce hasn't shifted her belief in marriage.

"I can't really say why, but I'm definitely open to marriage again. I definitely am," Adele said. "The feeling I had, in being married, was the safest feeling I've ever had in my life. Sadly, it didn't work out. But, you know, I miss being married."

November 18, 2021: Adele says son Angelo "couldn't have a better dad"

In an interview with The Face magazine, Adele said she "would've regretted" not having a child with Konecki and praised him as a wonderful father to their son.

"I was like: I'd be a f---ing damn fool to walk away from this man being the father of my child compared to any other man that I encountered before or after up until recently, phew! I would've regretted that, forever!" she told the outlet.

The singer added that she's glad that Angelo has "the dad that I never had," (Adele and her late father were estranged) noting, "Simon is so invested and so interested. He gets onto [Angelo's] level in anything. Whatever Angelo is into, what he wants to watch, where he wants to go and play, his new f------ playground games that change every week — he is a big child in that sense of being so curious with him."

February 8, 2022: Adele dedicates her BRIT award to Simon Konecki and Angelo

Adele poses with her awards for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England Adele | Credit: JMEnternational/Getty

Adele swept the BRIT Awards for her fourth studio album, 30, taking home several awards including album of the year — but she couldn't have done it alone, she said during her acceptance speech.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my son. And to Simon, to his dad. This album was all of our journey, not just mine and I'm very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me."

July 1, 2022: Simon Konecki and Angelo join Rich Paul at Adele's performance in London

Photos published by the Daily Mail showed both Konecki and Adele's current boyfriend Rich Paul standing next to each other in the audience at Adele's July 2022 performance in Hyde Park. The outing marked the first time Konecki and Paul were seen together in public. They were also joined by Adele and Konecki's son at the concert.

July 2022: Adele admits she wants "a couple more kids"

Speaking with host Lauren Laverne for BBC's Desert Island Discs, the singer said she "definitely would like a couple more kids," adding, "It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I've got Angelo. I just want to be happy."

She admitted that motherhood had changed her in "every single way. Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom."